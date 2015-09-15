Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The way Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost looks at it, his team isn’t in a slump. It just has a little virus. Following their 8-3 loss to the Indians on Monday, the Royals have lost eight of their last 10 games and 10 of their last 14.

Asked if he was surprised by his team’s current slump, Yost said, “That’s not a horribly long time, but it is for this team this year,” he said. “It’s like getting the flu. You let it run its course, and then you’ll be fine.”

The Royals came to Cleveland for a four-game series with the Indians having lost three consecutive series. They got swept by the White Sox in a three-game series in Kansas City. The Twins then came to Kansas City and won two of three games. The Royals then went to Baltimore and lost two of three.

“We need to pitch better,” said Yost. “Our offense is doing Ok, especially the top of the order. But we need to get our pitching settled, and we’ll be Ok.”

The first step in doing that will be to get Johnny Cueto straightened out. Acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Cueto was expected to be the ace the Royals could lean on coming down the stretch and into the postseason. It hasn’t worked out that way. In his first four starts after the trade, Cueto was 2-1 with 1.80 ERA. However, in his last five starts, he is 0-5 with a 9.57 ERA. Cueto’s next start will be Friday in Detroit.

In their last four games, Royals pitchers have given up 36 runs and 13 home runs. In losing two of three in Baltimore, Kansas City pitchers gave up 10 home runs.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Kris Medlen 3-1, 4.58 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-1, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto was acquired by the Royals in a trade with Cincinnati, but after a solid start with the Royals, Cueto has struggled. In his first four starts after the trade, Cueto was 2-1 with 1.80 ERA. In his last five starts, he is 0-5 with a 9.57 ERA.

--RHP Edinson Volquez gave up a home run to the first batter he faced in Monday’s game, and was charged with four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings in taking the loss. “I thought he pitched Ok, but it was just one of those nights,” said manager Ned Yost.

--OF Alex Gordon hit the first pitch of the game by RHP Carlos Carrasco over the right-field wall for his 12th home run. It’s Gordon’s 14th career leadoff homer, and seven of those leadoff home runs have come on the first pitch. Only two active players have more than Gordon’s seven career homers on the first pitch of games. Jimmy Rollins and Ichiro Suzuki both have nine.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera gave up three runs on three hits in the seventh inning. In his last two appearances, Herrera has given up six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not a horribly long time, but it is for this team this year. It’s like getting the flu. You let it run its course, and then you’ll be fine.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on the team suffering its 10th loss in its past 14 games.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios