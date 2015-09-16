Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- These are not uncharted waters for the Kansas City Royals, but they are seldom sailed waters. Playing meaningful games in the month of September is not something the Royals have spent a lot of time doing in recent decades.
But this season, for the second year in a row, the Royals are doing just that. The Royals’ situation this year is much more comfortable than a year ago when the team was scrambling one of the wild card spots in the American League. They didn’t clinch one until the last weekend of the season.
This year, the Royals have been in first place in the Central Division almost the entire year. The last time they weren’t in first place was June 7. They’ve been in first place -- comfortably in first place -- every day since then, however. That makes managing the team a little different from last year, when the Royals reached the playoffs as a wild card team.
On Sept. 3, the Royals were a season-high 31 games over .500 at 82-51. Since then they are 3-8. Their first place lead over second place Minnesota in the Central Division was nine games at the start of play Tuesday, the first time the Royals’ lead has been in single digits since Aug. 7.
Manager Ned Yost said the size of the team’s lead does not affect how he manages. “Even when we’ve had a big lead it hasn’t changed our psychology,” Yost said. “We set out every day to try and win a baseball game. I don’t think we sit back and say, ‘OK, we’ve got a nine or 10 game lead, we can lose today.’ I don’t think anybody has rested on a nine or 10 game lead, the laurels of it. Everybody comes out every day and plays hard and tries to find a way to win tonight.”
In Yost’s mind, the Royals task, regardless of the size of their division, lead, is a simple one.
“The reality of it,” he said, “is you haven’t done anything until you mathematically eliminate everybody in your division. We don’t manage or play the ballgame any different with a nine-game lead or a one-game lead. We play it and manage it the same way: to win this baseball game tonight.”
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-7, 4.14 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-8, 3.57 ERA)
--DH Kendrys Morales has 101 RBIs. That’s the most by a Royals player since Billy Butler had 107 in 2012.
--RHP Kris Medlen on Tuesday put a halt to a rare streak of poorly pitched games by Royals starters. In his win over Cleveland, Medlen pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings on five hits. “He had a quick pace, and he was banging strikes down in the zone,” said manager Ned Yost.
--OF Alex Rios’ fifth inning home run accounted for one of the Royals’ two runs in their win on Tuesday. Rios has hit safely in six straight games and 10 of his last 11 games. In those 11 games he is hitting .395 (15-38), with three doubles and two home runs. “I‘m getting some good pitches to hit and putting good swings on them,” he said.
--RHP Greg Holland picked up his 31st save Tuesday, although he was a little shaky, allowing the first two batters to reach base. Holland came into the game having allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings over his last two appearances. “His velocity is down a little, which is a concern, but he has that closer’s mentality, and the heart of a lion,” said Manager Ned Yost.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just needed to stop the bleeding. We needed a good pitching performance. We needed to get to the bullpen in the seventh inning with a lead.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, after a win on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14.
--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.
--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.
--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.
RHP Johnny Cueto
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Jeremy Guthrie
LHP Danny Duffy
RHP Yordano Ventura
RHP Kris Medlen
RHP Greg Holland (closer)
RHP Wade Davis
RHP Luke Hochevar
LHP Franklin Morales
RHP Ryan Madson
RHP Chris Young
RHP Miguel Almonte
LHP Scott Alexander
RHP Kelvin Herrera
RHP Joba Chamberlain
RHP Louis Coleman
Salvador Perez
Drew Butera
Francisco Pena
1B Eric Hosmer
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Alcides Escobar
3B Mike Moustakas
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Omar Infante
INF Cheslor Cuthbert
INF Christian Colon
LF Alex Gordon
CF Lorenzo Cain
RF Jonny Gomes
OF Jarrod Dyson
OF Paulo Orlando
OF Terrance Gore
OF Alex Rios