Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- These are not uncharted waters for the Kansas City Royals, but they are seldom sailed waters. Playing meaningful games in the month of September is not something the Royals have spent a lot of time doing in recent decades.

But this season, for the second year in a row, the Royals are doing just that. The Royals’ situation this year is much more comfortable than a year ago when the team was scrambling one of the wild card spots in the American League. They didn’t clinch one until the last weekend of the season.

This year, the Royals have been in first place in the Central Division almost the entire year. The last time they weren’t in first place was June 7. They’ve been in first place -- comfortably in first place -- every day since then, however. That makes managing the team a little different from last year, when the Royals reached the playoffs as a wild card team.

On Sept. 3, the Royals were a season-high 31 games over .500 at 82-51. Since then they are 3-8. Their first place lead over second place Minnesota in the Central Division was nine games at the start of play Tuesday, the first time the Royals’ lead has been in single digits since Aug. 7.

Manager Ned Yost said the size of the team’s lead does not affect how he manages. “Even when we’ve had a big lead it hasn’t changed our psychology,” Yost said. “We set out every day to try and win a baseball game. I don’t think we sit back and say, ‘OK, we’ve got a nine or 10 game lead, we can lose today.’ I don’t think anybody has rested on a nine or 10 game lead, the laurels of it. Everybody comes out every day and plays hard and tries to find a way to win tonight.”

In Yost’s mind, the Royals task, regardless of the size of their division, lead, is a simple one.

“The reality of it,” he said, “is you haven’t done anything until you mathematically eliminate everybody in your division. We don’t manage or play the ballgame any different with a nine-game lead or a one-game lead. We play it and manage it the same way: to win this baseball game tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-7, 4.14 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-8, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Kendrys Morales has 101 RBIs. That’s the most by a Royals player since Billy Butler had 107 in 2012.

--RHP Kris Medlen on Tuesday put a halt to a rare streak of poorly pitched games by Royals starters. In his win over Cleveland, Medlen pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings on five hits. “He had a quick pace, and he was banging strikes down in the zone,” said manager Ned Yost.

--OF Alex Rios’ fifth inning home run accounted for one of the Royals’ two runs in their win on Tuesday. Rios has hit safely in six straight games and 10 of his last 11 games. In those 11 games he is hitting .395 (15-38), with three doubles and two home runs. “I‘m getting some good pitches to hit and putting good swings on them,” he said.

--RHP Greg Holland picked up his 31st save Tuesday, although he was a little shaky, allowing the first two batters to reach base. Holland came into the game having allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings over his last two appearances. “His velocity is down a little, which is a concern, but he has that closer’s mentality, and the heart of a lion,” said Manager Ned Yost.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just needed to stop the bleeding. We needed a good pitching performance. We needed to get to the bullpen in the seventh inning with a lead.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, after a win on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios