Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost was hoping an outstanding start by Kris Medlen on Tuesday would be the springboard for the Royals to escape from the malaise that has recently engulfed the team. Unfortunately for Yost and his team, that didn’t happen.

In a 2-0 Royals win on Tuesday, Medlen pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Wednesday night, Danny Duffy was as bad as Medlen was good the previous night. Duffy never made it out of the third inning, giving up four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings in what became a 5-1 loss for the Royals, who have been spinning their wheels lately.

“My level of concern is the way we’ve played the last two weeks,” said Yost, whose team has lost nine of its last 12 games. “We’re not swinging the bats, but we know that will come back. Our starting pitching hasn’t been good, but we know that will come back. But when you’re not swinging the bats well you need to pitch. Right now we’re not doing either.”

Starting pitching has been a trouble spot for the Royals, who are just 5-10 in the month of September. Even with a 2-0 win over Cleveland on Tuesday, the Royals have still given up 40 runs in their last six games.

They have lost two of the first three games of their four-game series in Cleveland, and on Thursday the Royals will face reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.

“They are human beings,” said Yost of his team. “During the season you know you’re going to go through periods like this, where there is a dip in the road. You just hope it doesn’t last too long. One good start can sometimes jump start it. I was hoping Medlen’s start last night would do it, but it didn’t happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 11-8, 4.42 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy, who has won just one of his last six starts, had another rough outing Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland. “He fought his command, and that’s because he can’t duplicate his mechanics,” said Manager Ned Yost. “He was all over the place.”

--3B Mike Moustakas accounted for the Royals’ only run in their loss Wednesday night with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was Moustakas’ sixth career home run at Progressive Field. In 38 at bats this season at Progressive Field Moustakas is hitting .342 with two doubles and a home run.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who was Cleveland’s first round pick in the 2002 draft, pitched well against his former team on Wednesday. In relief of starter LHP Danny Duffy, Guthrie pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings on two hits. “He was outstanding,” said Manager Ned Yost.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will start Thursday night in Cleveland. The Royals, who have given up 40 runs in their last six games, could use a good start from Ventura, who in his last seven starts is 5-1 with a 2.51 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He fought his command, and that’s because he can’t duplicate his mechanics. He was all over the place.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on LHP Danny Duffy after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-16.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios