Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost waited as long as he could, but he finally reached the point where he had to make a decision. So on Thursday, Yost announced that struggling left-hander Danny Duffy was being moved out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen.

“The production wasn’t there as a starter right now,” Yost said.

In 24 starts this season Duffy is 7-8 with a 4.35 ERA, but he has really struggled recently. In his last four starts Duffy was 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA. In his last start, Wednesday, a 5-1 loss in Cleveland, Duffy gave up four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The Royals still had a comfortable 11-game lead in the AL Central, but Yost is already looking ahead to the postseason, and he wants to get his rotation lined up. Jeremy Guthrie will come out of the bullpen to replace Duffy in the rotation. But the Royals’ Big Four will be Johnny Cueto, Yordano Ventura, Edinson Volquez, and Kris Medlen.

“We need four consistent starters in the postseason and the other four were out-performing Danny,” Yost said. “We need to see if he can be productive out of the ‘pen, and we think he can. We knew if we were going to do this with Danny we better go ahead and do it to give him as much time as he can to get acclimated down there.”

Yost said Duffy’s stuff is fine, but he wasn’t commanding it, and that led to high pitch counts early in games. “He was unable to get us much past the fifth inning and you can’t afford that,” Yost said. “You’ve got to have guys who go out and get you deep into games and preserve your bullpen as much as you can.”

Guthrie, who relieved Duffy on Wednesday and pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run, will get three starts before the end of the regular season.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 9-12, 3.47 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 3-8, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante, who came into the game hitting .217, had three hits, including a home run, and a career-high seven RBIs in the Royals win Thursday. “We made mistakes pitching to Infante all night, and he killed us,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Infante has only hit two home runs in 438 at bats this year, but both of them have come at Progressive Field.

--3B Mike Moustakas has 19 home runs and 72 RBIs, one shy in both categories of his career highs, both set in 2012.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, desperately needing a quality start, will be on the mound for the Royals when they open a three-game series in Detroit on Friday. Acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline to bolster the Royals’ rotation down the stretch and into the postseason, Cueto has been a disappointment. He is 2-6 with a 5.43 ERA in nine starts with the Royals. In his last five starts, Cueto is 0-5 with a 9.57 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was grinding his tail off all night. I think he took it upon himself to stop this streak. He was really working hard.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, on 2B Omar Infante, who came into the game hitting .217, but had three hits, including a home run, and a career-high seven RBIs in the Royals win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-17.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios