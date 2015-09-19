Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Strange as it sounds, Ned Yost thinks the problems Johnny Cueto has been having are just a matter of fitting in with a new catcher and a new team.

He may be right, if Friday night’s outing at Detroit can be used as a measure. Cueto didn’t get a decision but he worked seven full innings plus one batter in the eighth, walking one and striking out four.

Cueto allowed eight hits, but three came in the first and one in the second.

”That first inning, after a 20-some minute delay, he gave up three hits and a run in the first,“ manager Ned Yost said. ”Then he went into shut-down mode.

“It was a very encouraging outing.”

It will make things a whole lot easier on the Royals’ chances in the postseason if Cueto can assume the status of club ace. Friday’s outing was his strongest in a couple weeks.

“There are some dynamics there,” Yost said. “Getting to know the league, getting to work with a new catcher that at times can be a little difficult until they both get on the exact same wave length.”

That doesn’t quite fit in with the four starts Cueto made after being traded from Cincinnati to Kansas City on July 26. In those four, he allowed a total of six runs.

Cueto had been roughed up for 28 earned runs in his five starts prior to Friday night.

With some ex-catcher thinking and a little brainstorming with his coaches, Yost figured it might help to bring the pitcher and his new catcher, Salvador Perez, together.

”There’s some things that we’ve done to adjust to help Johnny,“ Yost said. ”I think in terms of Salvy with a lower target, he’s just a big guy. The thing with Johnny is he has a real knack for throwing straight to the target. And fully understanding where he wants his targets.

“They finally got together this week on the side session. Salvy went down and caught his side sessions and Johnny showed him exactly where he wanted him to set up and how he wanted him to set up. It was good. They both came away from it feeling really, really good.”

Mixed in there may have been some self-induced pressure and a desire to do more than he can.

”Some getting used to the expectations,“ Yost said, ”Going from one team to another that has huge expectations. But I think the majority of it’s just getting used to Salvy. Salvy’s a big guy.

“(We want him to) just be himself. Don’t try to take too much of the load upon his own shoulders. Just go be himself. Because Johnny Cueto being Johnny is really, really good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-8, 3.59 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-5, 8.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez looks to improve upon his team-leading 13 victories Saturday when he starts at Detroit. He has yet to beat Detroit this season, though, going 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three previous starts against the Tigers. For his career, Volquez is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in six starts against Detroit.

--CF Lorenzo Cain was not in the starting lineup Friday for the second straight game. “He’s feeling much better,” manager Ned Yost said. “He could have played. He could have played Thursday, too. I‘m just giving him a break.”

--SS Alcides Escobar was removed from Friday night’s game after the top of the 10th inning, having been hit by a pitch with two out. Escobar suffered a left elbow contusion when hit by the pitch. His return was day-to-day.

--2B Omar Infante, who drove in seven runs Thursday night, came out of Friday night’s start after striking out in the fifth inning. He suffered an oblique strain and will be re-evaluated Saturday. Infante had flied out to deep right center in his first plate appearance before fanning on a 3-2 pitch in the fifth. “We’ll know more Saturday,” manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain, cut by two organizations this season, is expectedly appreciative of landing with the first-place Kansas City Royals. “It’s been fun,” said Chamberlain, who began his second season with Detroit, got cut, landed in the minors with Toronto and got released again. “It’s a different thing, obviously, being on the other side. Coming over here I can see why they win. With Detroit, we didn’t feel we could lose to them. It’s the same thing here, now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a very encouraging out. He gave up three hits and a run in the first and then he went into shut-down mode.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, of RHP Johnny Cueto, who broke a string of five straight poor starts Friday night, allowing just two runs over seven full innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (left elbow contusion) was removed from the Sept. 18 game after the top of the 10th inning after getting hit by a pitch with two out. His return was day-to-day.

--2B Omar Infante (left oblique) had to come out of the Sept. 18 game after striking out in the fifth inning. He suffered an oblique strain and will be re-evaluated Sept. 19.

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-18.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios