Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- One of the things that make teams good are decisions on players -- or decisions that turn out way better than anticipated.

The Royals offseason signing of Kendrys Morales to replace Billy Butler as Kansas City’s designated hitter was one such example.

Such is the opinion of Detroit manager Brad Ausmus anyway.

“He’s made a huge difference,” Ausmus said during Kansas City’s last visit to Detroit this season. “He’s their biggest run producer. That was a great sign by them.”

Morales put on a record power display Sunday in Kansas City’s 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers, collecting three solo home runs plus a triple for a Royals’ record 15 total bases. Throw in his first-inning walk and it was a 16-base game.

Morales now has 21 home runs and 105 RBIs to go with a .293 batting average.

Royals manager Ned Yost said he saw it all coming when Morales signed a two-year deal during the winter. Kansas City will pay Morales $6.5 million this season, $9 million next year and $11 million in 2017 if both parties mutually agree. If not, the buyout is $1.5 million.

”We expected him to have a great year,“ Yost said. ”He didn’t sign until the middle of last year; didn’t have any spring training. We knew he still was a productive offensive player.

Morales busted up his left ankle coming down on home plate to celebrate a game-winning home run for the Los Angeles Angels on May 29, 2010. He was out the remainder of that season and unable to play the next year as well.

He averaged 22 1/2 home runs and 76 1/2 RBIs for the Angels in 2012 and Seattle in 2013.

There were problems reaching an agreement on a contract for 2014 involving compensation and expectations so Morales wound up sitting out until signing with Minnesota on June 8.

He didn’t hit well for the Twins, who wound up dealing him back to Seattle on July 24. Between the two, Morales hit .218 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 367 at-bats.

“We figured with a full spring training and as many at-bats as we could give him, he’d be great,” Yost said.

”He’s a switch-hitter and he’s a run producer,“ Ausmus said after the DH torched his team. ”He drives in runs. Pretty simply, got the ability to hit the ball 400 feet. He’s good with men in scoring position.

“Run producers are hard to find, especially in today’s environment where there’s kind been a lack of offense the last few years.”

Kansas City declined an option on Butler, caught in a mix of declining production and a rising salary level, and ultimately settled on Morales to replace him.

”That was a great sign,“ Ausmus said. ”Probably the most overlooked sign of the offseason, really. It was kind of an under-the-radar sign.

“When the Royals signed him it was kind of an afterthought (in the news surrounding offseason dealing). (Royals’ general manager) Dayton Moore is looking a genius now.”

Morales comes off looking pretty good, too.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 8-4, 3.90 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 8-7, 5.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie returns to the rotation Monday with his first start since Aug. 19. He prepped for the outing with 4 2/3 innings of relief Sept. 16, and he had a 4.70 ERA in his eight relief appearances. Guthrie lost his only decision to Seattle this season and is 2-8 with a 5.72 ERA pitching against the Mariners over his career.

--2B Omar Infante is scheduled to have an MRI exam on his sore left oblique muscle Monday when the Royals return to Kansas City. Infante sustained the injury Friday night in Detroit. There is concern he won’t be ready to play when the postseason begins. “It’s gonna be a while,” manager Ned Yost said. “It’s an oblique. Those thing are long to heal.”

--SS Alcides Escobar could be able to return to Kansas City’s starting lineup Monday when the team returns home to host Seattle. Escobar was hit on the left elbow by a pitch Friday night and missed the next two games. Kansas City can afford to be patient with his return.

--DH Kendrys Morales set a club record with 15 total bases Sunday, hitting three solo home runs and adding a triple. He went 4-for-4 with a walk. He was the first Royal with three home runs in a game since Danny Tartabull in 1991. “We expected him to have a great year,” manager Ned Yost said. “He didn’t sign until the middle of last year, didn’t have any spring training. We knew he still was a productive offensive player. We figured with a full spring training and as many at-bats as we could give him, he’d be great.”

--LHP Danny Duffy earned his first major league save Sunday in his first relief appearance of the season. Duffy started 24 times, but a recent streak of ineffectiveness prompted shifting him to the bullpen and adding RHP Jeremy Guthrie back to the rotation. Duffy struck out five in four scoreless innings. He didn’t walk a batter and allowed just two hits.

--SS Christian Colon collected four hits for the first time in his career Sunday. Colon is filling in while SS Alcides Escobar recuperates from getting hit Friday on the left elbow by a pitch. Colon went a combined 6-for-9 Saturday and Sunday.

--RHP Kris Medlen struggled through his start Sunday but improved his record to 5-1. Medlen lasted five innings, throwing 97 pitches, allowing five hits, walking three and striking out two. The only three runs he permitted were unearned. “That’s what good pitchers do,” manager Ned Yost said. “They find a way to keep you in the game when they don’t have their best stuff.” Medlen has started six times after first coming out of the Royals’ bullpen when he returned from Tommy John surgery at midseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s as good as I’ve seen Danny throw in a long time. It was encouraging to see. He gives us another power arm we can add to a bullpen of power arms.” -- LHP Danny Duffy, who pitched four shutout innings Sunday to earn his first major league save as the Royals beat the Tigers 10-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (left elbow contusion) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-20. He is day-to-day.

--2B Omar Infante (sore left oblique) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-20. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Sept. 21 in Kansas City.

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-20.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios