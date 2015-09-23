Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Greg Holland has been pitching through a sore elbow, but with sporadic results.

He has blown five saves in 37 chances this year, while his ERA is 3.83. He blew only five saves total the previous two years while logging 47 saves in 2013 and 46 in 2014. His ERA those two seasons was 1.21 and 1.44.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday Wade Davis would replace Holland as the closer and that includes postseason.

”You know what you’ve got with Wade,“ Yost said. ”With Holly you don’t know from one day to the next how his elbow is going to react, if it’s going to be tight or sore or stiff.

“You’ve got to pretty much know what you’re going to put out there especially when you get in the playoffs. It’s just decisions we have to make, but they are not easy decisions, trust me. But we just have other options.”

Davis is 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 13 saves in 14 opportunities this season, while striking out 70 in 61 2/3 innings. Opposing batters have a .148 average off Davis.

Yost said Holland has been pitching with elbow tightness mostly since the All-Star break.

”Rest isn’t going to help him,“ Yost said. ”He’s been functional through it all year long. It’s getting a little more sore the last month or so and he continues to go out pitch through it and he’s been successful for the most part.

“Let’s not forget the fact this guy has 30 something saves. But he’s been dealing with it on-and-off really from the All-Star break on.”

Yost said he does not have “a defined role right now” for Holland.

Holland has not pitched since Friday when he blew a save and took the loss at Detroit, surrendering two runs on three hits and two walks while retiring only two batters in the 12th inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenie Elias, 5-8, 4.07 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-8 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante, who left the Friday game with an oblique injury, has a grade one-plus left oblique strain. Manager Ned Yost it normally takes two to four weeks to heal. “So there’s still hope he can heal up and be ready for the backend of the playoffs,” Yost said.

--RF Alex Rios doubled in the ninth, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. That’s his longest streak since May 17-29, a dozen games with the Rangers.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie was pulled after giving up nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits, including four home runs, in 2 1/3 innings. Guthrie is 8-8 with a 5.95 ERA. In his past seven starts, he has an 8.07 ERA, allowing 58 hits and walking 11 in 35 2/3 innings. Manager Ned Yost was guarded on whether Guthrie would make another start, saying he would “sleep on it.” It is doubtful Guthrie would remain in the rotation.

--SS Alcides Escobar returned to the lineup after missing two games with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch Friday. Escobar had three of the Royals’ seven hits, scored a run and drove in another in the 11-2 loss to the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Poor) location, I guess, would probably be a huge part of my inability to get outs tonight, probably the most important part. Obviously, if we execute pitches, we have a better chance of to get a better result, being a ground ball or maybe a swing and miss. I‘m extremely disappointed.” -- Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who was pulled Tuesday after giving up nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits, including four home runs, in 2 1/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (left elbow contusion) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-21. He returned Sept. 22.

--2B Omar Infante (a Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-22. An MRI exam Sept. 21 confirmed the diagnosis. He is likely out two to four weeks.

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-22.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios