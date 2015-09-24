Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost is still undecided on who will be his Sunday starter against the Indians in the final regular-season home game.

He said his three candidates are right-handers Chris Young, Miguel Almonte and Jeremy Guthrie.

Young went 7-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts from May 10-July 28.

Rookie Almonte is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in six relief appearances since being called up in September.

Guthrie was removed after 2 1/3 innings in an 11-2 loss to the Mariners Tuesday, allowing nine runs on nine hits, four of them home runs.

Guthrie has an 8.07 ERA in his past seven starts, yielding 58 hits, including 12 home runs, and 11 walks in 35 2/3 innings.

While Guthrie started Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, he is in danger of pitching way off the Royals’ 2015 postseason roster.

Yost said left-hander Danny Duffy is not a candidate to start Sunday. Yost said Duffy will be used as a reliever in the playoffs and he wants him “acclimated” to a bullpen role for the remainder of the season.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 3-4, 3.70 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 9-12, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a one-out 10th-inning single. Gordon struck out to end the eighth with runners on second and third. He grounded out to end the second, also with runners on second and third.

--C Salvador Perez recorded his 100th career double in the fourth inning. He left in the eighth with a bruised left knee and is listed as day-to-day.

--RF Alex Rios went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, while striking out twice. That ceased his season-high 11-game hitting streak, which was his longest since a 12-game streak in May 2004 with the Rangers.

--RHP Johnny Cueto has not won since Aug. 15. The Royals are 0-6 in his past six starts, with Cueto charged for the loss in five of them. He starts Thursday against the Mariners.

--RHP Wade Davis pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning to pick up the victory. He is 8-1 this season. He has 17 bullpen victories since the start of 2014, the most in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got a slider down and away and put a good swing on it. I drove it to right field. Orlando made a great slide and we win the game.” -- CF Lorenzo Cain, whose one-out single in the 10th inning scored pinch runner Paulo Orlando as the Royals defeated the Mariners 4-3 Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (left lateral knee contusion) left after seven innings Sept. 23. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-23.

--2B Omar Infante (a Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 19-22. An MRI exam Sept. 21 confirmed the diagnosis. He won’t play again in the regular season, but he might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios