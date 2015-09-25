Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Greg Holland eschewed MRIs of his right elbow for a year. The Kansas City Royals reliever wanted to pitch through an aching elbow.

But finally the Royals insisted Holland get a MRI and the results were a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

“It’s a significant tear,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Holland, who has 32 saves in 37 opportunities this season, will be examined next week by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Yost acknowledged surgery is likely depending on the second opinion.

“This wasn’t a situation where rest would help it.” Yost said.

Holland wanted to continue pitching with the injury, but had been unreliable. There was an Aug. 13 game against the Angels when he failed to retire any of the six batters he faced and four scored in a blown save and loss. Last Friday, Holland took the loss and blew a save at Detroit. It turned out to be his final appearance for the season.

Yost finally sat Holland down and told him he was going to remove him from the closer’s role, replacing him with Wade Davis.

“I told him it’s not your heart, not your desire to win; it’s your arm that’s letting you down,” Yost said. “That was something he was willing to pitch through. It just made more sense to go this route.”

“We knew there were changes in his elbow, but he didn’t want to know what it was. He was functional and going out and competing at a high level with 32 saves proves that. But velocity was dropping down, command was dropping down.”

Holland earned seven postseason saves last October. This year he will be a spectator.

“I hate I‘m not out there worse than anything, but it’s the best thing for the team,” Holland said.

Holland’s elbow has been bothering him since August 2014.

”They suggested me getting a MRI,“ Holland said. ”I told them I didn’t want to cause I didn’t want that burden if there was something wrong to go out there and pitch with it.

“I haven’t been as consistent as I wanted and it’s kind of progressively gotten worse.”

Bad enough that surgery may be looming.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 13-11, 3.62 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-8, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Moustakas reached base five times -- home run, double, single, two walks. He drove in three runs and scored three runs as the Royals topped the Mariners 10-4 to clinch the AL Central Division championship Thursday night. Moustakas’ 21 home runs and 76 RBIs are season bests.

--RHP Johnny Cueto picked up his first victory Thursday since Aug. 15. He was 0-5 in his previous six starts. Cueto held the Mariners to three runs on seven hits over seven innings for his second straight quality start.

--2B Ben Zobrist doubled in the first and sixth innings. It was the fourth time, twice as a Royals, that he has logged two doubles in a game.

--RHP Chris Young will start Sunday against the Indians. Manager Ned Yost said he choose Young because of his “experience” over rookie September call up RHP Miguel Almonte. RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been ineffective lately and removed from the rotation.

--1B Eric Hosmer homered in the fifth to tie the score at 3. It was Hosmer’s second home run in five games after going 32 games without a homer from Aug. 15-Sept. 18.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) has been shut down for the season. He will be examined next week by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine if surgery is necessary. “It’s a significant tear,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like it took forever, but we continued to battle. We got down early, but guys stepped up in clutch situations.” -- Royals CF Lorenzo Cains, after a win over the Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) has been shut down for the season. He will be examined next week by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine if surgery is necessary.

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-23.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios