Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals manager Ned Yost started only two regulars Friday against the Cleveland Indians, a night after Kansas City clinched the American League Central Division championship.

Second baseman Ben Zobrist and right fielder Alex Rios were the only regulars starting.

The lineup included catcher Francisco Pena, shortstop Christian Colon, third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert and backup catcher Drew Butera playing first base.

“I’ve got the best bench in baseball tonight,” Yost quipped.

His bench included five All-Stars -- catcher Salvador Perez, outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon, shortstop Alcides Escobar and third baseman Mike Moustakas -- plus first baseman Eric Hosmer.

”We had a great celebration last night,“ Yost said. ”You give your key guys a chance to reset, catch their breath and then we get after it again tomorrow.

“It gives the guys that haven’t played much a chance to get some at-bats.”

While the Royals seemingly had the AL Central wrapped up for weeks, leading by as many as 14 games in late August, Yost said they want to have the best AL record to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

“I always like my main guys out there, but they accomplished something special yesterday,” Yost said. “I want them to catch their breath, enjoy it today and we’ll get back after it again tomorrow.”

With the regulars resting, the Royals managed just one single and struck out 15 times in a 6-0 loss to the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 6-2, 2.43 ERA) at Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 5-1, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist struck out three times for the first time in a game this season. He entered the game as the third hardest batter to strikeout in the American League, averaging 10.3 at-bats between strikeouts.

--LHP Danny Duffy made his second relief appearance since being removed from the rotation. He walked one, but stranded three runners. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would be used out of the bullpen in postseason.

--RHP Edinson Volquez gave up three runs, all in the first two innings on two home runs, but lasted six innings, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out seven. “They got me in the first two innings,” Volquez said. “That was the whole game for me.”

--RHP Kris Medlen, who starts Saturday, is 5-1 with a 3.51 ERA this season. He sat out last year after having Tommy John surgery. He is looking for his third straight victory.

--RF Alex Rios had the lone Royals’ hit Friday off Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Rios was 1-for-16 off Carrasco before the single.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Volky’s stuff was really good, too. He made two mistakes, one with a fastball and one with a curveball. He got his pitch count up the first three innings, but reeled it back in.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Edinson Volquez after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will be examined during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4 by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine if surgery is necessary.

--RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-25.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios