Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago Cubs manager Dale Sveum has already been to a World Series with the Kansas City Royals and has a shot at another when the American League Central champs open the playoffs next week.

”Any World Series is fun,“ said Sveum, the Royals’ second-year hitting coach at Wrigley Field on Monday for a makeup game with the Cubs. ”No matter what happens you always like to get there. Maybe we were lucky last year and obviously it went down to the last out of the game.

“(But) nothing gets any better than that.”

And while he seems content in his current role as Royals hitting coach, jobs may open up in the offseason and Sveum wouldn’t mind another shot as a field boss.

“I’d like to manage again, but whatever happens, happens,” said Sveum. “You keep plugging and see what happens.”

Sveum, who was 127-197 in two seasons with the Cubs, was responsible for some seeds of current success being planted.

“I don’t know if anybody saw it coming that fast,” Sveum said. “But you probably didn’t see that quick a development by (Kris) Bryant, Addison Russell. The whole thing just came together. But it still comes down to their pitching. Getting (Jon) Lester, one of the best in baseball, and (Jake) Arrieta’s development is obviously off the charts.”

Sveum served as Milwaukee Brewers interim manager in 2008, going 7-5 in an abbreviated stint. He also went to the World Series as third base coach with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 10-12, 3.45 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 10-13, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura had no decision in one of his strongest outings of the season. He retired the first 15 batters before allowing a base hit to Jorge Soler to lead off the sixth. Ventura pitched seven scoreless innings, tying his longest outing of the season. In two starts against the Cubs this season, he’s allowed just one run in 14 innings and surrendered just six hits and walked two batters. “That could be the best game Ventura pitched all year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was fantastic.”

--3B Mike Moustakas still has seven games to play but he had already has recorded career bests in hits (148), home runs (21), RBIs (76), runs scored (70) and walks (41). He has batted .305 with 16 doubles and nine homers in 83 career interleague games.

--SS Alcides Escobar went 1-for-4 with a second-inning single to extend his hitting streak to six games. He’s batting .391 (9-for-23) in that span and is now batting .258 for the season through 142 games.

--RHP Wade Davis earned his 14th save of the season on Sunday, the first since being named Royals closer for the rest of the regular season and postseason. He has allowed one earned run in his last 17 innings, limiting the opposition to a collective .113 batting average while striking out 21 in that span. He’s 8-1 on the season.

--RHP Johnny Cueto makes his 12th start as a Royal and 31st of the season in Tuesday’s series opener at the White Sox. Cute was acquired from Cincinnati on July 26 and is 10-12 with a 3.45 ERA and 170 strikeouts with both teams. Cueto earned his first victory in seven starts last Wednesday, helping the Royals clinch their first AL Central crown in a 10-4 victory over Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a great game. Both teams were stymied offensively by great pitching. That could be the best game Ventura pitched all year. He was fantastic.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Yordano Ventura, who pitched seven scoreless innings against the Cubs Monday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Kendrys Morales (bruised right ankle) missed the Sept. 27 game. X-rays of his right ankle were negative, detecting only a bruise, after being hit by a pitch and leaving in the eighth inning Sept. 26. He did not start Sept. 28 but pinch hit. “He’s sore,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He feels a lot better, but he’s got some swelling in there.”

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will be examined during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4 by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine if surgery is necessary.

--RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-28.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios