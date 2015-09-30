Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- They might be without their main closer for the remainder of the season, but the Kansas City Royals aren’t hurting as much as most teams would be in the same situation.

The Royals’ bullpen is stacked with hard-throwing relievers who either have experience closing games or treat their appearances like save situations, anyway.

Most noticeable is right-hander Wade Davis, who has gone from baseball’s best set-up man to a dominating closer as Greg Holland’s replacement.

“Wade’s done that for two years,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox, referring to Davis’ former eight-inning role. “He’s been one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball, and Wade doesn’t care what inning it’s in, if it’s the eighth or the ninth. He had (13) saves before we named him the closer, so I mean, he was well familiar with that type of inning. He just goes out and gets it done.”

He’s not the only one who’s getting it done out of the Kansas City bullpen, though. That’s what makes the Royals such a rarity while dealing with a major injury loss in Holland, who’s been shut down for the rest of the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who used to be the bridge to Davis in the seventh inning, is now the main link to getting the Davis the ball in the ninth. Right-hander Ryan Madson filled Herrera’s seventh-inning slot without issue.

“He’s been very key to being able for us to absorb a loss as big as Greg Holland,” Yost said. “It makes it easier when you’ve got a guy like Ryan Madson (who) can come in and do what Kelvin Herrera did in the seventh inning, allowing Kelvin to do what Wade did in the eighth and Wade (to do) what Holly did in the ninth.”

Prior to this series against the White Sox, the Royals played a couple games in which Yost was able to line up his relievers in those exact roles. Asked if he thinks his team needs to keep it that way heading into the playoffs, Yost shook his head.

“No, we don’t need it,” he said. “I mean, I’d like to see it, because it means we’re winning ballgames, but that’s the only reason. We’ve got a real good sense of what we’ve got in our bullpen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.65 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez (13-9, 3.65) will face the Chicago White Sox for the fifth time this season when he starts for the Royals on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Volquez is 2-2 with a 1.67 ERA in the first four outings, losing both games in Chicago. Prior to this season, Volquez had only faced the White Sox once in his career and lost that outing. His lone two career appearances at U.S. Cellular Field happened this season, and he went 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA.

--RHP Johnny Cueto had another strong outing for the Royals on Tuesday in Kansas City’s 4-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Cueto allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings, which was his third straight start allowing three-or-fewer runs. Recently, Royals C Salvador Perez made an adjustment with where he holds his glove for Cueto to target, and the change to a lower spot seems to have paid off. “It was just a simple adjustment,” manager Ned Yost said. “Johnny’s used to having a low target and Salvador accommodated him, and they’ve been real successful the last two starts.”

--RHP Wade Davis is handling the job of closer for the Royals in impressive fashion. He’s pitching just like he did as the eighth inning set-up man for RHP Greg Holland, who’s been shut down for the rest of the season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Davis has one save since replacing Holland, but manager Ned Yost is confident there will be plenty more to come, particularly in the playoffs. “He’s been one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball, and Wade doesn’t care what inning it’s in, if it’s the eighth or the ninth,” Yost said. “I mean, he had (13 saves) before we named him the closer, so he was well familiar with that type of inning. He just goes out and gets it done.”

--OF Alex Gordon is in a slump at the plate again, going 5 for his last 42 (.119) since racking up four hits Sept. 14 at the Cleveland Indians. He went 1-for-4 in the Royals’ loss on Tuesday at the White Sox, but manager Ned Yost isn’t too concerned yet. “When Gordy gets cold, he’s pretty cold,” Yost said. “Bu when he gets hot, he gets red hot. And it always happens quick. I’ve been with Gordy for a long time now and there were times when I’ve wondered if he’d ever get another hit again, and then boom, all of a sudden you look up and he’s 12-for-16. So, it’s just a matter of time.”

--DH Kendrys Morales started Tuesday for the first time since leaving a game this past weekend after being hit with a pitch in the right ankle. He went 1-for-3 and launched his 22nd homer of the season in the sixth inning of the Royals’ 4-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. It was the second of back-to-back solo homers, following one hit by 1B Eric Hosmer. Morales had pinch hit Monday at the Chicago Cubs, but is now feeling well enough to start.

--RF Alex Rios snapped an 0-for-11 slide at the plate with a single in the fifth inning of the Royals’ 4-2 loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. It’s been a tough season for Rios from a physical standpoint. He missed seven weeks of the season with a broken hand, which also affected him after he returned, and he then missed eight days after contracting the chicken pox at the end of August. “He was really swinging the bat well before getting the chicken pox,” manager Ned Yost said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t set him back, and it didn’t ... not the slightest bit.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m seeing some pretty good at-bats, really. We had opportunities to win the game outside of two outstanding plays.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Kendrys Morales (bruised right ankle) missed the Sept. 27 game. X-rays of his right ankle were negative, detecting only a bruise, after being hit by a pitch and leaving in the eighth inning Sept. 26. He did not start Sept. 28 but pinch hit. Morales returned to the starting lineup Sept. 29 at the Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will be examined during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4 by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine if surgery is necessary.

--RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-28.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios