Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ned Yost watched his Kansas City Royals’ late-season funk long enough.

The Royals manager decided it was time to see if he could do something to spark some winning before the postseason begins, and he looked to the top of his batting order to do it.

Yost moved shortstop Alcides Escobar back into the leadoff spot Wednesday after hitting him ninth the past few weeks. Despite Escobar’s pedestrian .255 batting average after going 0-for-5 in Kansas City’s 5-3, 10-inning win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, Yost believes the move will pay off.

“You know, there’s no statistical reason why it works,” Yost said. “It just works. We went all the way to the World Series with (Escobar) in the one (spot) last year. We were 32 games over .500 when I made the switch, and we’ve gone 10-17 since. So, the idea is to get back on the winning track, get (Escobar) back in the one.”

Yost was using second baseman Ben Zobrist as the leadoff man because he has a higher on-base average than the speedier Escobar. Yost also had left fielder Alex Gordon hit second for the same reason.

It just wasn’t working the way it looked as if it should on paper, and Gordon fell into a deep slump of late. On Wednesday, Zobrist hit second and Gordon dropped into the eighth slot, behind catcher Salvador Perez.

“It gives us a deeper lineup,” Yost said. “When you’ve got Salvador, Alex Gordon and (Alex) Rios at the bottom of the order, it should create more RBI opportunities for Gordy and Sal and Rios. We’ll just see how it all works out.”

Yost hopes the change sparks a short winning stretch before the regular season ends this weekend. Asked if that is important for the Royals to accomplish, Yost left no doubt about his feelings.

“Is that, like, a real question?” he said, bristling. “Of course it is. We want to get into the playoffs feeling good and win as many games as we can. It’s not fun losing ballgames. We want to win ballgames. I don’t think it’s going to have any bearing in how you do in the playoffs, because it’s a different animal, but still, you want to finish out the season as strong as you can.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 5-2, 4.30 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-14, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain is day-to-day with a contusion after fouling a pitch hard off his right knee in the seventh inning of the Royals’ 5-3, 10-inning win Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. Cain finished the at-bat but left the game right afterward. X-rays taken after the game came back negative for fractures.

--RHP Kris Medlen (5-2, 4.30 ERA) will start for the Royals in a series finale Thursday at Chicago. It will be Medlen’s third time facing the White Sox this season and second time as a starter. He is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in those two outings, including a rough performance in his start Sept. 4 at U.S. Cellular Field. Medlen allowed seven runs in 5 2/3 innings and took the loss. He is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings in his most recent start, last weekend against the Indians.

--SS Alcides Escobar was moved back into the top spot of the batting order Wednesday in the Royals’ 5-3 win at the Chicago White Sox. He went 0-for-5. Escobar, who is hitting a pedestrian .255, hadn’t handled that role in the previous 27 games, when the Royals went 10-17. “You know, there’s no statistical reason why it works,” manager Ned Yost said. “It just works. We went all the way to the World Series with (Escobar) in the one (spot) last year. We were 32 games over .500 when I made the switch, and we’ve gone 10-17 since. So, the idea is to get back on the winning track.”

--2B Ben Zobrist hit second instead of leading off for the Royals on Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox, and he went 1-for-5. Zobrist has a higher batting average (.276) and on-base percentage (.359) than SS Alcides Escobar (.255/.293), but the speedier Escobar has a better record as the Royals’ leadoff hitter. Kansas City was 32 games over .500 with Escobar atop the order, and it went 10-17 after manager Ned Yost opted to go with others who looked better suited for the role on paper.

--LF Alex Gordon came into the Wednesday game at the Chicago White Sox in a slump, with just five hits in his previous 42 at bats (.119). Royals manager Ned Yost moved him down to eighth in the batting order, after he hit second and went 1-for-4 in a series-opening loss Tuesday to the White Sox. Gordon responded to the move in his first trip to the plate, slugging a solo homer off LHP Jose Quintana in the third inning to tie the game 1-1. He ended the night 1-for-4.

--RHP Edinson Volquez took a hard luck no-decision in the Royals’ 5-3 win in 10 innings Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. He gave up one run in six innings. Volquez went 2-2 with a 1.64 ERA against the White Sox this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to get the win to play at home in the first round (of the playoffs). You never know what’s going to happen past that. The only thing we know for sure is that we’re going to be home in the first round, and it’s nice to play it in front of our fans (to start out).” -- RHP Wade Davis, after the Royals sealed home-field advantage for the AL Division Series with a 5-3, 10-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (right knee contusion) left the Sept. 30 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-30.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios