Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Kansas City Royals’ Jeremy Guthrie got a text message Thursday from a friend he grew up with in Roseburg, Ore.

The news wasn’t good, and caused each to feel deep sadness for those who still live in their childhood hometown. Each has moved away from Roseburg, a town of about 20,000 people, but a tragic mass shooting at Umpqua Community College, re-connected them for all the wrong reasons.

“Our prayers are for (people there) and especially those who are directly impacted,” said Guthrie, who lived in Roseburg until the age of 12. “There’s families who are going through unimaginable loss today and maybe some who don’t even know what exactly has happened still. You just keep them in your prayers and just hope that, at some point in time, we as a society and we as people can learn to cope with struggles and difficulties and challenges in our lives in a different way.”

Initial reports from the scene of the shooting said 10 people were killed and 20 other injured after a 20-year old man opened fire in campus buildings.

As the details emerged, one of the Roseburg’s own talked about the tragedy in the visiting dugout at U.S. Cellular Field.

“We obviously all have the ability to go out and do harm, whether it’s with a gun or through other forms of violence, and that’s never the answer,” said Guthrie, who said he used to ride his bike all over town while growing up in the small northwestern town. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many people resort to that in recent times, and all of us go through struggles, all of us have our challenges. Maybe we can show a little more love and compassion to those who are going through things, and hopefully the end result is we can stop having to witness these types of tragedies.”

Guthrie said his father used to sell cars in Roseburg, and probably knows more people who are still living there than he does. He’s sure there are still distant relatives who live in that area, and families he’d known as a child.

Thinking about the traumatic scene had to be a little surreal. Though he declined to answer when asked if he favored stricter gun legislation, the Royals’ veteran said the issue of gun violence needs to be addressed somehow.

“The issue is that ... that people are using them for the wrong reasons,” he said. “I believe a lot of forms of violence occur, whether it’s cyber bullying or whether it’s the use of guns. So, there are issues. How do you deal with those? Those are the tough questions many people have varying opinions on. The ultimate thing, if we can do it, is obviously show love and live like we expect people to treat us, and that would be the answer that would help resolve all issues. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t happen enough.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-67

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 11-6, 3.15 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 7-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young (11-6, 3.15) will start for the Royals in the opening game of their final regular-season series Friday at the Minnesota Twins. It will be the second start in a row for Young, who’d been in the rotation earlier this season and then was put in the bullpen for August and most of September. Young threw five scoreless innings without allowing a hit in his last outing, Sept. 27, when he earned the win against the Cleveland Indians.

--CF Lorenzo Cain did not play in the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox, a day after fouling a pitch off hard his right knee Wednesday. Manager X-rays were negative for fractures, which came as a relief to Kansas City manager Ned Yost. Cain was still sore a day later and his considered day-to-day. “Everything’s fine,” Yost said. “(Today it was just, ‘Let’s just see how he feels when he came in today,’ and he was still pretty sore.”

--RF Alex Rios was scratched from the Royals’ lineup Thursday at the Chicago White Sox because of back tightness. He left a game Wednesday in the seventh inning, but it’s unclear whether that had anything to do with the current issue. Rios, who’s dealt with a fractured bone in his hand and the Chicken Pox this season, is day-to-day.

--RF Jonny Gomes started in place of RF Alex Rios for the Royals on Thursday and went 1-for-2 with three RBIs in Kansas City’s 6-4 win at the Chicago White Sox. Gomes hadn’t played in the previous four games and came into the contest hitless in 15 at bats. He drilled a two-run single off LHP John Danks in his first trip to the plate Thursday, giving the Royals a 4-0 lead.

--DH Kendrys Morales left the Royals’ game at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday with tightness in his left quadriceps. He first felt the issue while running first to third on a double in the fifth inning by C Salvador Perez and called for the athletic trainer. Morales, who just missed a game this past weekend because of a sore ankle, drew walks in all three of his plate appearances. He is day-to-day.

--C Salvador Perez left the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning because of swelling in his right thumb. Perez jammed the thumb while hitting a fly ball in the seventh inning. He went 1-for-4 prior to departing and is day-to-day.

--RHP Wade Davis was not used in a save situation in the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Ned Yost said Davis is dealing with some tightness in his back and will be monitored. Yost said he’ll try to avoid using Davis in the final series of the regular season this weekend at the Minnesota Twins, but he’s not concerned long-term. Davis is day-to-day.

--RHP Ryan Madson closed out the Royals’ 6-4 win Thursday at the Chicago White Sox for his third save of the season. Madson was called upon because RHP Wade Davis, the recently-named closer, is dealing with tightness in his back. Davis is day-to-day, but Madson might get more save opportunities in the final series of the regular season this weekend at the Minnesota Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re very trivial (issues), day-to-day, probably overly-cautious concerns. We’re just trying to do the smart thing.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, who didn’t seem too concerned about the spate of aches and pains on his club recently.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (right knee contusion) left the Sept. 30 game. He did not start Oct. 1 because of soreness. He is day-to-day.

--RF Alex Rios (back tighness) was scratched from the starting lineup Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--DH Kendrys Morales (left quadriceps tightness) left a game Oct. 1 in the fifth inning. He is day-to-day.

--C Salvador Perez (swelling, right thumb) was removed from a game Oct. 1 after jamming his thumb during an at-bat. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Wade Davis (back tightness) wasn’t used in a save situation Oct. 1 and is being monitored by manager Ned Yost. Davis is day-to-day.

--RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-Oct. 1.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios