Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Unlike last season, when the Kansas City Royals were battling for a playoff spot right down to the final couple games, manager Ned Yost can use this weekend’s final series against the Minnesota Twins to get his club ready for next week’s postseason.

With the American League Central Division wrapped up for over a week, Kansas City is attempting to get some of its star players healthy for the playoffs next week, when they open against the champion of the A.L. West, likely the Texas Rangers.

“We’ve been giving guys days off all through September to make sure guys weren’t getting overworked,” Yost said. “It’s nice to have. It gives you the flexibility so that guys aren’t going into the playoffs feeling worn out.”

Such was the case for the Royals on Friday night as they opened a three-game series at Target Field, a game Kansas City won 3-1.

With outfielder Lorenzo Cain and designated hitter Kendrys Morales both nursing minor injuries, Yost was able to pencil others into the lineup. Cain fouled a pitch off his right knee two nights ago against the Chicago White Sox and Morales’ left quad was sore.

Yost said neither is considered serious, noting that Cain could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday. Catcher Salvador Perez, who has been a workhorse all season, was also left out of the lineup because of the time change for Saturday’s game, moving from 6 p.m. local time to noon because of national television.

Perez will likely play each of the final two games, but the Royals’ big cushion in the standings allows Yost an opportunity to get him rest now before the real push begins next week.

That’s been especially true of the Kansas City bullpen, which in recent days has been beset by soreness. Closer Wade Davis sat out Thursday’s game because of a bulky back.

“We’re making sure guys aren’t getting overused because next week, they definitely will be,” Yost said. “We’ll back off a little bit right now because we feel like we’ve got enough quality down there to get through it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-67

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-8, 4.20 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 9-5, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Greg Holland’s Tommy John surgery was performed without issue on Friday in Los Angeles. Holland could miss the entire 2016 season.

--OF Lorenzo Cain did not play on Friday. Cain is resting his right knee after he fouled a ball off it on Wednesday night.

--DH Kendrys Morales was out of the lineup as he nurses a sore left quad. Morales pinch hit for C Drew Butera late in the game but flew out to left field to end the eighth inning.

--RHP Chris Young did not get a decision on Friday but allowed just one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings of work, striking out five and walking two. He retired 15 of the final 17 men he faced but did not allow a hit after the second inning. Young is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA over his last 13 appearances this season, including three starts.

--DH Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a double in the eighth inning. For Zobrist, the RBI was his first since Sept. 26. He is hitting .289 with 22 RBIs since being traded to Kansas City on July 28.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the wild-card (last season) game changed everybody. It gave everybody the belief that we’re a good team and they believe in themselves and they can produce in that tense of an atmosphere and be successful. That opened the door for everything that happened in the playoffs and happened this year.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (right knee contusion) left the Sept. 30 game, and he did not play Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. Holland could miss the entire 2016 season.

--RF Alex Rios (back tightness) did not play Oct. 1. He played Oct. 2.

--DH Kendrys Morales (left quadriceps tightness) left the Oct. 1 game. He pinch hit Oct. 2.

--C Salvador Perez (swollen right thumb) left the Oct. 1 game. He played Oct. 2.

--RHP Wade Davis (back tightness) wasn’t used in a save situation Oct. 1. He pitched Oct. 2.

--RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder tightness) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-Oct. 1. He pitched Oct. 2.

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he won’t play again in the regular season. He might be able to return in the postseason.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Michael Mariot

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios