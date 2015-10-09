Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals did not lose a game to an American League club in the playoffs last year, going 8-0 against the Athletics, Angels and Orioles.

This year, they lost their first playoff game, 5-2, at Kauffman Stadium to the Astros.

“It’s not a death sentence to lose Game 1,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

It might be the electric chair, however, if they lose the second game to the Astros and then would have to face left-hander Dallas Keuchel on Sunday in Houston.

“You look at Keuchel’s numbers (15-0) at home, they’re really impressive,” Yost said. “Tomorrow will be a big game for us, yeah.”

This is why the Royals acquired right-hander Johnny Cueto, who starts Friday, in a July trade with the Reds.

”That’s exactly why we got Johnny Cueto,“ Yost said. ”If you lose Game 1, then you got Johnny to help you bounce back. And best-case scenario, you win Game 1 and then you’ve got Johnny to take it to two-game lead.

“So that’s why we got Johnny, for games like that.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 1, Royals 0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-11, 3.10 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 11-13, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar returned to the leadoff slot. While Escobar has only a .293 on-base percentage this season, walking only 26 times in 148 games, the Royals win with him at the top. Manager Ned Yost pointed out the Royals are 82-49 when Escobar bats first in 2014-15. Escobar went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Astros.

--LF Alex Gordon batted eighth for only the second time since 2010. Gordon, who had batted leadoff, went 1-for-4 with a fifth inning single.

--OF Terrance Gore was included on the ALDS roster for his speed. The rookie has been called the fastest player in baseball. He has stolen 11 bases, including three in the 2014 postseason, without being caught in the majors. His speed gives manager Ned Yost a pinch running weapon.

--RHP Chris Young struck out seven in four innings, including the side in the third and fourth innings. That’s a Royals record for a reliever. LHP Charlie Leibrandt held the record, striking out five Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 1985 ALCS.

--RHP Yordano Ventura was removed after two innings and a 49-minute rain delay. Manager Ned Yost said he plans to bring Ventura back for Game 4, if necessary, Monday at Houston. “Absolutely, we’ll probably bring him back now,” Yost said. “I told Dave (Eiland, pitching coach) look, the best thing to do here instead of pushing him is let’s just go ahead (and remove him). We weren’t really anticipating rain because nobody was calling for it. So that kind of made the decision easier for Game 4.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who started Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, was left off the ALCS roster. Guthrie was 8-8 with a 5.95 ERA in 30 games, including 24 starts. RHP Yordano Ventura is the only holdover from the Royals’ 2014 postseason starting staff.

--RHP Greg Holland was reassigned to the minor leagues. He was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted to start out, especially at home.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, after losing Game 1 of the ALDS to the Astros Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. It is uncertain if he will be available to return in the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore