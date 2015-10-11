Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez knows what is looming Sunday.

Volquez will start the American League Divisional Series Game 3 at Houston. The Astros will counter with left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who is 15-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 18 starts this season at Minute Maid Park.

“I‘m the lucky one,” Volquez said and smiled about the challenge of matching up with Keuchel.

Volquez faced a similar challenge last year with the Pirates, starting the wildcard game against the Giants, who started left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Volquez was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs on five hits over five innings, while Bumgarner shut out the Pirates to begin his historical 2014 postseason run.

“It’s not a regular game,” Volquez said of postseason games. “You can go crazy with it. You just have to find a way to pitch your own game.”

Volquez is 5-5 with a 3.63 ERA in 18 road games this year, including 17 starts. He went 8-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 Kauffman Stadium starts. Volquez was 5-5 with a 3.82 ERA after the All-Star break.

The Royals have had some success against opposing aces this year, including beating Keuchel 5-1 on July 26 at Kansas City.

“That’s good news,” Volquez said. “We know we’re going to face one of the best guys in the American League, in baseball. We’re going to be ready for him, and I‘m pretty sure he’s going to be ready for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 1, Royals 1

NEXT: ALDS, Game 3, Sunday -- Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.55 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 20-8, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist, who drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh inning single, has two hits in each of the first two ALDS games. It is his fourth postseason multi-hit game. “Ben Zobrist driving the ball the opposite way for the game winner was key,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The offense took advantage of opportunities when we had them and found a way to win a baseball game.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto allowed four runs -- all in the first three innings -- and seven hits -- six in the first three innings -- over six innings. He struck out five and walked three. “He made two mistakes, really, to Colby Rasmus (who homered and doubled),” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They’re probably two pitches he would like back. But the second inning, it was an array of broken bats, jammed shots, a bunt that we couldn’t make a play on and a walk. So I thought he was throwing the ball fine. He finally really got dialed in after the third inning and kept us right there through six. Dave (Eiland, pitching coach) said he pitched good enough to win. I agree.”

--C Salvador Perez homered in the second, his second postseason home run. His first was off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in the first game of the 2014 World Series. Perez also drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the sixth. “Salvy had a big day -- the big home run, the walk,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He got Johnny (Cueto) through that game, got the bullpen guys through that game. So it was a great offensive day for Salvy and another great defensive game.”

--RHP Wade Davis worked the ninth to log his first postseason save. He walked a batter, but picked off pinch runner Carlos Gomez. RHP Greg Holland picked up all seven saves in postseason last year, but had Tommy John surgery earlier this month. Davis has replaced him as the closer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just kept telling the boys we’ve got a long way to go, just keep plugging away. Let it happen, don’t try to make it happen. Just let it happen and it did.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals came back from trailing by three runs early vs. Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He is not on the roster for the AL Division Series, and it is uncertain if he will be available to return later in the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore