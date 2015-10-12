Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Having first established an identity as a resilient, irrepressible bunch following their dramatic comeback win over the Oakland Athletics in the 2014 American League wild-card game, the Kansas City Royals will have that reputation put to the test on Monday at Minute Maid Park when they face elimination for the first time this postseason.

What made the Royals the darlings of the 2014 postseason was the indomitable spirit they displayed in rallying from a four-run deficit in their 9-8, 12-inning win over the Athletics. But what gets lost in the wash is the Royals’ rampage through the remainder of the American League playoffs, with Kansas City winning eight consecutive games and not facing elimination again until Game 6 of the World Series.

The Royals showcased their pluck in rallying from a three-run deficit to defeat the Houston Astros in Game 2 of this AL Division Series, but that win came at home. The Astros posted the best home record in the AL this season, and if the Royals hope to extend the series, they must win at Minute Maid Park.

“We have that mentality every day. We come in every day expecting to win,” Royals left-hander Danny Duffy said. “None of us are ready to go home. What we have to do tomorrow is go out there and play to our strengths, pitch to our strengths. Nothing is going to be given to us.”

The juxtaposition of roles was an early talking point of this series and nothing has changed. Now the Astros, a surprise postseason entry, are the upstarts with the Royals expected to make a run back to the World Series. Kansas City handled pressure before, but from a different perspective.

“Just leave everything out on the table tomorrow,” Royals left fielder Alex Gordon said. “It is an early turnaround. It’s a 12 o’clock game. Just got to play with everything you’ve got and take it back to Kansas City. We have won two straight before. It’s a good team over there, and we look forward to the challenge.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 2, Royals 1

NEXT: ALDS, Game 4, Monday -- Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-8, 4.08 ERA regular season; 0-1, 13.50 ERA postseason) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 6-7, 3.22 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain hit his first career postseason home run, a leadoff shot in the fourth inning against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Cain extended his postseason hitting streak to seven games dating back to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. He is batting .321 (9-for-28) with two doubles and a homer during that stretch, which is tied for the fifth-longest postseason hitting streak in club history.

--RHP Edinson Volquez pitched decently in his third career postseason start, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Volquez dropped to 0-3 in the postseason, but he entered Sunday with a 12.15 ERA over his first two career postseason starts while with the Reds and Pirates.

--LF Alex Gordon blasted his second career postseason home run leading off the ninth inning against Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. Gordon also homered in Game 1 of the 2014 American League Championship Series against the Orioles, a solo shot off Darren O‘Day leading off the 10th inning of an 8-6 win. It marked the first RBI for Gordon this postseason but his fifth consecutive postseason game with a hit.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will start Game 4 of the AL Division Series after throwing just 42 pitches in a rain-shortened outing in the series opener. Ventura departed following a 49-minute rain delay, having worked just two innings while allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Ventura pitched the Royals to victory in an elimination game last postseason, Game 6 of the 2014 World Series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough. It’s a tough loss for the team. We still have confidence that we can come back tomorrow and win the game. I thought I pitched pretty good tonight. I was pitching against (Houston LHP Dallas) Keuchel, who is a bulldog. He is a competitor. He can compete against anybody.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, who was outdueled by Keuchel on Sunday in the Astros’ 4-2 win over the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He is not on the roster for the AL Division Series, and it was unknown if he would be available to return later in the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore