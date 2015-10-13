Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- As the Kansas City Royals extended their improbable eighth inning rally one single at a time, the fact that their plate discipline wasn’t too much of a surprise came into clearer view.

The Royals led the major leagues in contact rate at 81.9 percent, and that particular skill played a critical role in their wearing down the Houston Astros’ bullpen and erasing a four-run deficit with seven runs over their final two at-bats.

In the eighth inning specifically, the Royals swung and missed on just seven of the 53 pitches relievers Will Harris, Tony Sipp and Luke Gregerson tossed that frame. The Royals fouled off 14 pitches.

“That was an unbelievable inning,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I mean, that just shows you the quality at-bats that we had, at-bat after at-bat after at-bat. So it was a great inning right there.”

Two plate appearances in particular stood out. Third baseman Mike Moustakas struck out against Sipp for the second out of the inning, but not before working Sipp for 10 pitches, a battle emblematic of the Royals’ overall effort. Gregerson entered and faced light-hitting backup catcher Drew Butera, who worked a 10-pitch walk to set the stage for left fielder Alex Gordon to follow with an RBI groundout that gave the Royals the lead at 7-6. That marked the first career postseason plate appearance for Butera, who posted a 46 OPS+ during the season.

“Just the pitches he’s laying off, and you’re talking about a guy who has maybe one or two at-bats in the last couple weeks,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “So for him to come in, face a closer, especially with as devastating as a slider as (Gregerson) has over there, and that’s why this was truly a team win.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Astros 2, Royals 2

NEXT: ALDS, Game 5, Wednesday -- Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, NR, 6.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura struck out eight batters in his second start of this ALDS, which ties him for the second-most strikeouts in a postseason game in club history, matching Dennis Leonard (1980 ALCS Game 2 vs. the Yankees), Bret Saberhagen (1985 World Series Game 3 vs. the Cardinals) and Edinson Volquez (2015 ALDS Game 3 vs. the Astros). Ventura allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in five innings.

--CF Lorenzo Cain extended his postseason hitting streak to eight games (dating back to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series) with his RBI single in the eighth inning. Cain is tied for the fourth-longest postseason hitting streak in club history and the longest since SS Alcides Escobar recorded a nine-game hitting streak during the 2014 postseason.

--RHP Wade Davis recorded his second save of the series with two scoreless innings. It marked the third time in his career that Davis tossed two innings in a postseason game, and he became the third pitcher in club history with a two-inning save. He joined Dan Quisenberry (Game 4 of the 1980 World Series vs. the Phillies) and Steve Mingori (Game 4 of the 1976 ALCS vs. the Yankees).

--1B Eric Hosmer was 1-for-15 in the series before his RBI single in the eighth inning off Astros LHP Tony Sipp continued the Royals’ five-run frame. Hosmer added a two-run home run off Astros RHP Josh Fields in the ninth. All three of Hosmer’s hits in the ALDS have resulted in RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have confidence that sooner or later they’re going to put together some hits, they’re going to put some runs on the board. And even though we were down four in the eighth inning, I felt real confident that we were going to make a game out of it. I just felt that the bats were going to come alive, and they really did in the eighth inning. I mean really did.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of his team’s comeback from a four-run deficit.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He is not on the roster for the AL Division Series, and it was unknown if he would be available to return later in the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore