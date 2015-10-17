Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Edinson Volquez has been looking for that elusive first postseason victory.

He started Game 1 of the 2010 playoffs for the Reds, who were no-hit that day by Roy Halladay of the Phillies. He started the wild-card game last year for the Pirates, who were shut out by Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner.

Volquez was 0-3 with an 8.76 ERA in his first career three postseason starts.

But in his fourth try Friday night with the Royals, he limited the Blue Jays to two singles over six innings to claim the 5-0 victory in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

“I was like it was time for me to do something good, especially in playoffs,” Volquez said. “Besides tonight, I haven’t won a game in the playoffs and I got one tonight.”

Volquez walked Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista to lead off the sixth and needed 37 pitches to get out of the inning. Four of the Blue Jays batters took Volquez to a full count.

”It was a long inning, but I was happy to stay under control and make a lot of good pitches to get out from that inning,“ Volquez said. ”And the key for that inning, I think, is don’t panic, stay under control and make a lot good pitches.

“I’ve been in that situation before, so I know how to get out of that inning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Houston Astros

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 1, Blue Jays 0

NEXT: ALCS, Game 2, Saturday -- Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 18-5, 2.45 ERA regular season; 1-1, 7.20 ERA postseason) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-8, 4.08 ERA regular season; 0-1, 7.71 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain singled in the third inning, extending his postseason hitting streak to 10 games. The club record is OF Amos Otis, 11 straight from Game 2 of the 1978 ALCS to Game 5 of the 1980 World Series.

--SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a first-pitch double. He also doubled on the first pitch he saw in third inning. “When I swing at the first pitch, we’re like 40-19,” Escobar said. “Everyone says just continue to swing the bat.” He is the first shortstop to collect two doubles in a postseason game since the Yankees’ Derek Jeter in Game 1 of the 2010 ALCS. It was Escobar’s ninth multi-hit postseason game.

--RHP Ryan Madson yielded a one-out single to Josh Donaldson and walked Jose Bautista in the eighth before getting out of the jam. “I knew it was the top of the order and I had to make good pitches,” Madson said. “I was struggling mechanically and that took over more than who was up. It wasn’t the lineup. It was more myself. I was struggling a little bit with mechanics, something’s not right. That’s why a couple of balls got away from me again. It seems like the more I try the worse it gets. We’ve got to figure something out. The control is not there. The movement is there. That’s what I relied on today is get the ball over the plate and rely on that movement to get a couple of ground balls.”

--1B Eric Hosmer contributed a run-producing double in the eighth, but his laser to right just missed by inches of clearing the fence. “I thought it was a good chance of getting out,” Hosmer said. “I actually thought it hit the back wall and came in. That’s baseball, a game of inches.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera threw nine pitches, all strikes, in a perfect seventh. He struck out two. “I had good command,” Herrera said. “I tried to throw the ball down.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one game. We’ve got to win three more to be happy about anything.” -- RHP Ryan Madson, after the Royals blanked the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He was not on the roster for the AL Division Series, and his status for the rest of the postseason was unknown.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He should be ready to return in 2016.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore