Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

TORONTO -- Chris Young gives up fly balls.

The Rogers Centre is a park that gives up a lot of homers.

The Toronto Blue Jays hit a lot of home runs, including three in Game 3 in their 11-8 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Even so, Royals manager Ned Yost feels that the right-hander is a good choice to pitch Game 4 against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

“He’s had good success against some of those hitters,” Yost said. “His height and his deception in his delivery, his competitiveness. He had a great outing against Houston, and his last two starts (of the regular season) were really, really good. He’s a good choice for us.”

It will be Young’s first postseason start in 2015, but he had a seven-strikeout effort over four innings in relief against the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

The fly-ball aspect does not concern Yost.

“If he’s got the fastball and the slider going, he will be very, very tough,” the manager said. “Again, every pitcher has to execute.”

Young said, “You have to make good pitches, no matter where you are. I’ve bad games in pitchers’ parks and good games in hitters’ parks. The challenge is to make good pitches, execute pitches, choose the right pitches. If you do that, more often than not, you’re going to have success no matter where you are.”

It is nine years since Young started in the postseason and beat the St. Louis Cardinals when he was with the San Diego Padres.

He thought at that time there would be more postseason opportunities than there have been.

“Certainly, there’s an appreciation for this,” he said. “I‘m cherishing it.”

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Houston Astros

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 2, Blue Jays 1

NEXT: ALCS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Royals (RHP Chris Young, 11-6, 3.06 ERA regular season; 0-0, 2.25 ERA postseason) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 11-11, 3.91 ERA regular season; 0-0, 1.93 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young will make his first start this postseason Tuesday in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Young pitched four innings in relief and struck out seven in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. He allowed one run on a homer by OF George Springer. It will be his first postseason start since 2006, when he was with the San Diego Padres and beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Young had a 2.52 ERA on the road this season in 20 games (nine starts) and a 3.66 ERA at home. He lost to the Blue Jays on July 11 at Kauffman Stadium, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA in four career outings against the Blue Jays.

--CF Lorenzo Cain had an infield single in the third inning Monday in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. He has a 12-game postseason hitting streak dating to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. He passed OF Amos Otis for the Royals’ longest postseason hitting streak.

--SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a triple and finished the night 4-for-5 with three runs in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. In Kansas City’s first eight postseason games, Escobar is 13-for-33 (.394) with eight runs.

--RHP Johnny Cueto did not get an out in Toronto’s six-run third inning Monday. He allowed six hits, four walks and eight runs in two-plus innings in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, won 11-8 by the Blue Jays. He entered the game with a 2-0 record and a 4.05 ERA in three previous career starts against Toronto. “He couldn’t command his ball down,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You kind of hope he can find a way to make an adjustment. He’s just up, up, up, up, and you’re hoping somewhere at the two-inning mark he can make that adjustment. Tonight, he just couldn‘t.”

--2B Ben Zobrist hit three doubles in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Monday. In eight postseason games, he is 11-for-31 (.355) with four doubles.

--RHP Kris Medlen replaced RHP Johnny Cueto in the third inning and allowed two runs on three hits, two of them solo homers, in five innings. Manager Ned Yost said Medlen’s outing saved his bullpen. “Very, very crucial,” Yost said. “It was a great job by Kris Medlen.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always tough when you dig a hole like that. Again, this team never quits, never gives up. We showed it again tonight, we just came up a little short.” -- 3B Mike Moustakas, on the Royals falling behind 9-2 after three innings Monday en route to an 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He was not on the roster for the AL Division Series and the AL Championship Series, but he was rehabbing in Arizona in mid-October.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He should be ready to return in 2016.

