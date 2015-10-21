Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Ned Yost stands by the adage that momentum in baseball depends on the next starting pitcher.

Based on the identity of his starter for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, the Kansas City manager can feel good about the chances of the Royals clinching a second consecutive berth in the World Series.

Right-hander Edinson Volquez, who held the Toronto Blue Jays to two hits and four walks in a 5-0 win in Game 1, is set to start the potential clincher Wednesday.

Kansas City took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 14-2 pounding of Toronto on Tuesday in Game 4.

When he was asked Tuesday if he felt that Volquez has a chance to repeat that performance Wednesday, Yost said, “You hope that he can. That’s why the game is so wonderful, it’s not a cookie-cutter game. You don’t know what you’re going to get until you get out there, find out what’s working and how your command is, and if you’re duplicating your mechanics and being able to repeat. We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Volquez was 13-9 with a 3.55 ERA during the regular season, and he is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA in the postseason.

He feels that facing the Blue Jays for a second consecutive start will present a challenge.

“It’s not easy,” he said Tuesday. “That’s a good question. I think facing this guy last week, and I’ve got to face him again tomorrow, it is very important for me to execute my pitches and keep the ball down, stick with the plan and just pitch in and out. Be consistent and stay aggressive with my pitches. We’ll see what happens.”

Volquez said Game 1 was one of those days where everything was working.

“That’s one of the best feelings in the world,” he said. “That day was like -- I had a great feeling. I knew I’d pitch a really good game. I didn’t know it would end the way it did, but I had a good feeling that day that I would pitch a really good game, and I did.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Houston Astros

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

NEXT: ALCS, Game 5, Wednesday -- Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.55 ERA regular season; 1-1, 2.31 ERA postseason) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.13 ERA regular season; 1-1, 3.09 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez, who will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Blue Jays, allowed two hits in six innings during the Royals’ 5-0 victory in Game 1. It was his first career postseason win. He walked four in the game, including two in a 37-pitch sixth inning. During the regular season, he held the opposition to a .202 batting average with runners in scoring position, fifth lowest in the American League. In two postseason games this year, Volquez has limited the opposition to a .167 batting average (3-for-18) with runners in scoring position. Including his Game 1 start in the ALCS, he is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in his career against Toronto. He lost to the Blue Jays in the regular season at Rogers Centre on Aug. 2, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs in the Royals’ 14-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He extended his club-record postseason hitting streak to 13 games, dating to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. OF Amos Otis held the previous Kansas City postseason record of 11 games. During the streak, Cain is batting .310 (16-for-50) with two doubles, one home run, nine runs and 10 RBIs.

--RHP Johnny Cueto allowed eight earned runs in two-plus innings Monday in an 11-8 Game 4 loss to the Blue Jays in the AL Championship series. It was a Royals club record for runs allowed in a postseason game. The previous mark was held by RHP Dennis Leonard, who allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the 1980 World Series. LHP Tom Glavine of the Atlanta Braves is the only other pitcher to have allowed at least eight runs over two or fewer innings in a postseason game. In Game 6 of the 1992 NLCS against the Pirates, Glavine pitched a runless first but allowed eight runs (seven earned) in the second inning. Cueto suggested the Blue Jays were stealing signs.

“Johnny said (that) last night,” Royals RHP Edinson Volquez said Tuesday, “but that’s your fault. You have to hide the ball and have better communication with the catcher giving you signs when you’re catching. ... We just have to hide the ball and give multiple signs to hide it from them.”

--DH Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer in the Royals’ 11-8 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. It was his fourth homer of the postseason, one short of the club record for homers in one postseason, set in 2014 by 3B Mike Moustakas. Morales went 1-for-5 Tuesday in Game 4.

--SS Alcides Escobar was 2-for-3 with two sacrifice flies and four RBIs Tuesday in the Royals’ 14-2 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He is batting .600 (9-for-15) in the ALCS with six runs and five RBIs. In the postseason, he is batting .417 (15-for-36) with nine runs and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We feel good, we like the way we’re playing right now. Our offense has been really, really good.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, whose team is one win away from a return trip to the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He was not on the roster for the AL Division Series and the AL Championship Series, but he was rehabbing in Arizona in mid-October.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He should be ready to return in 2016.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore