Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Young’s unplanned and successful relief outing Tuesday won’t change the Kansas City Royals’ World Series rotation plans.

The veteran right-hander threw 53 pitches, 34 for strikes, in three hitless innings, picking up the victory in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning triumph over the New York Mets in the series opener.

Young is scheduled to start Game 4 of the World Series, Saturday in New York, and manager Ned Yost said the Tuesday outing won’t prompt him to make a change.

”Our plan going into it was he could go 45 to 50 pitches,“ Yost said. ”Once it got to the 50-pitch mark, it was, ‘OK, we’re going to go all out to win this game and Chris is going to go as far as he could go.’

“But we ended up winning the ballgame in kind our threshold there.”

Young, who had not touched 90 mph with his fastball during the regular season, hit 90 several times in his three innings.

“It’s World Series adrenaline, I guess,” Yost said.

Young struck out four, including second baseman Daniel Murphy, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and first baseman Lucas Duda in the 12th inning.

“We felt good about bringing Chris in that game because nothing affects him, nothing,” Yost said. “He’s just going to come in and make pitches and hold the fort until we could find a way to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Houston Astros; won AL Championship Series 4-2 over Toronto Blue Jays

WORLD SERIES: Royals 1, Mets 0

NEXT: World Series, Game 2, Wednesday -- Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 14-8, 2.54 ERA regular season; 3-0, 1.80 ERA in postseason) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 11-13, 3.44 ERA regular season; 1-1, 7.88 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez’s father died of a heart attack Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, but there were conflicting reports of when he learned of the death. “We found out about it before the game and the wishes of the family was let Eddie pitch,” manager Ned Yost said. “He didn’t know. I guess after the game is when he found out.” Volquez went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one. “I found out in I think it was in the 14th inning,” Royals LF Alex Gordon said. “I was standing next to Ned, and he told me, ‘Let’s win this game for Volquez,’ and explained what happened. I don’t think he knew. I don’t think most guys knew. That’s tough.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto will start Game 2 on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. If the series continues to Game 6, he is scheduled to start that one, also at Kansas City. Cueto has had his road woes, including giving up eight runs and retiring only six batters in a postseason start at Toronto. “It doesn’t matter to me whether I pitch at home or on the road,” Cueto said, “but I do feel more comfortable here at home.” Fans in Toronto and in a wild-card game in Pittsburgh while he was with the Reds chanted slowly, “We want Cueto,” when he left. “That’s part of the game,” Cueto said. “and what they’re supposed to do, especially on the road. But I like that. I like the fans screaming. I like people chanting my name. I think I grow in those type of situations.”

--LF Alex Gordon’s game-tying home run in the ninth was the 38th homer in the ninth inning or later of a World Series game. It was the first since David Freese’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series for St. Louis. “I definitely was trying to do that against (Mets RHP Jeurys Familia),” Gordon said. “I never saw him before, knew he was really good. The at-bat before with Salvy (Salvador Perez), I saw him quick pitch. I wasn’t expecting that, and I wanted to make sure when I got in the box I was ready to hit. And he tried to quick pitch me and left the ball right there to hit, and with a guy like that, you can’t miss pitches that he gives you to hit. And that’s what happened.”

--INF Raul A. Mondesi was added to the Royals’ World Series roster. Mondesi, 20, has never played above Double-A Northwest Arkansas. No player has ever made his major league debut in a World Series games. “More flexibility,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Mondesi offers the team in games at New York, when there will be no designated hitter. “Mondesi can do a lot of things. He can play the field really, really well, shortstop, second base. He’s a switch hitter. He can hit a fastball. He can bunt, and he can run. All those situations come into play. When I told Raul (on Monday) he was going to be on the roster, he just looked at me and said, ‘I‘m ready.’ That turned the page for me.” Mondesi hit .243/.279/.372 with six homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 81 Double-A games this year.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Raul A. Mondesi. Chamberlain went a combined 0-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 36 relief appearances for Detroit and Kansas City this year. He was not on the Royals’ roster for any round of the postseason.

--OF Terrance Gore was dropped from the Royals’ roster for the World Series in favor of INF Raul A. Mondesi. Gore stole one base and was caught stealing once in two games during the postseason. In the regular season, he went 0-for-3 with three steals in nine games for Kansas City.

--2B Ben Zobrist collected three hits, including two doubles, in Game 1 of the World Series. 2B Frank White (1985) and DH Hal McRae (1980) were the only other Royals with two doubles in a World Series game. Zobrist is the eighth Royal to have three hits in a World Series game.

--1B Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including the game-winner, with sacrifice flies. That pushed his RBI total to 25 in postseason games. He broke the Royals’ playoff RBI record, previously held by Hall of Famer George Brett with 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just wanted another opportunity. It came down to me right then. I‘m just happy for another chance.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, who hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 14th inning of the World Series opener Tuesday. In the eighth inning, Hosmer’s error scored a run that gave the Mets a lead, but the Royals tied the game in the ninth on LF Alex Gordon’s homer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season and the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He should be ready to return in 2016.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

INF Raul A. Mondesi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando