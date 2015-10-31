Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Kansas City Royals finished the 2015 postseason 0-for-3 in Game 3s. But manager Ned Yost is confident the Royals will remain perfect in Game 4s on Saturday.

The Royals’ hopes of sweeping the World Series vanished Friday night, when the New York Mets cruised to a 9-3 win in Game 3 at Citi Field. Kansas City ended up being outscored 24-13 in losing Game 3s to the Houston Astros (American League Division Series), Toronto Blue Jays (AL Championship Series) and the Mets.

But the Royals came back in their first two Game 4s to beat the Astros and Blue Jays by a combined margin of 23-8. On Saturday, Kansas City will send to the mound right-hander Chris Young, who earned the win in Game 1 on Tuesday by tossing three hitless innings in the 5-4, 14-inning victory.

”We’ve got a lot of confidence in our group,“ Yost said. ”We’ve got Chris Young going tomorrow and we feel good about that. He’s the ultimate competitor. Nothing is going to mess with him -- the weather, nothing is going to faze him.

“He’s going to go out and execute pitches and keep us in the ballgame until we get to our pen.”

A short start Friday by right-hander Yordano Ventura (3 1/3 innings) meant the Royals bullpen got plenty of usage. But Yost only used two of his late-inning relievers: Right-handers Kelvin Herrera and Ryan Madson combined to allow two hits in 1 2/3 innings.

In addition, right-hander Kris Medlen, the long man, threw one inning Friday and would be available if Young, who only lasted 4 2/3 innings in Game 4 of the ALCS, makes an early exit.

“Our pen is in great shape,” Yost said. “We’re swinging the bats good. So we’re all really confident.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Houston Astros; won AL Championship Series 4-2 over Toronto Blue Jays

WORLD SERIES: Royals 2, Mets 1

NEXT: World Series, Game 4, Saturday -- Royals (RHP Chris Young, 11-6, 3.06 ERA; 1-0, 2.31 ERA postseason) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.72 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young will look to help the Kansas City Royals take a 3-1 lead in the World Series on Saturday night, when he takes the mound in Game 4 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Young earned the win in relief in Game 1, when he threw three hitless innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning victory. It was the second time this postseason Young has thrown as many as three innings of relief. He threw four innings of one-run ball in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros. This will be Young’s third career postseason start and his second this season. He didn’t factor into the decision in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, when he allowed two runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings in the Royals’ 14-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

--INF Raul Mondesi made a unique bit of history Friday, when he became the first player to ever make his major league debut in the World Series. Mondesi pinch-hit for LHP Danny Duffy in the fifth inning and struck out. It was his first at-bat at any level since Sept. 7, when he completed the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, for whom he hit .243 with six homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Mondesi, who was added to the Royals’ World Series roster on Tuesday, is only the second player ever to make his major league debut in the postseason. Oakland Athletics OF Mark Kiger debuted in the 2006 AL Championship Series. The 20-year-old Mondesi is the son of ex-major league outfielder Raul Mondesi, who never appeared in a World Series.

--RHP Yordano Ventura struggled and took the loss in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, when he allowed five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one over 3 1/3 innings as the Royals fell to the Mets, 9-3. Ventura had just one 1-2-3 inning (the second) and served up two-run homers to 3B David Wright and RF Curtis Granderson before he was chased after allowing a run and three hits in the fourth. He is 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA in five postseason starts this year. Ventura is in line to start Game 7, if necessary.

--SS Alcides Escobar extended his postseason hitting streak to 13 games on Friday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Royals’ 9-3 loss to the Mets in Game 3 of the World Series. Escobar is tied with CF Lorenzo Cain for the longest postseason hitting streak in franchise history. Cain’s streak was snapped in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Escobar, who was named MVP of the ALCS, is hitting .356 (21-of-59) with one homer and eight RBIs in 14 playoff games this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swung the bat really good against him in the first two innings. If you’re going to get a really good pitcher, you better get him early.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after Kansas City scored three runs in the first two innings off Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard but then failed to score again in the Game 3 loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season and the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He should be ready to return in 2016.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

INF Raul A. Mondesi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando