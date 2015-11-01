Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Edinson Volquez has a chance to end the most difficult week of his life by pitching the Kansas City Royals to a World Series championship.

Volquez will start Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night for the Royals, who have a 3-1 lead over the host New York Mets and will be looking to close out the franchise’s first championship since 1985.

The 31-year-old will be pitching just days after attending the funeral of his father, Daniel, who died of heart failure Tuesday just hours before his son started Game 1 of the Series.

“He was everything for me,” Volquez said at a press conference Saturday night after the Royals’ 5-3 win in Game 4. “He was one of the greatest men. I remember be bought me my first glove and my first spikes, brought me to the field. He knew that’s what I want to be -- I want to be a baseball player.”

For better or worse, a nation of baseball fans knew about the death of Daniel Volquez before his son found out. While multiple news outlets reported the story before and during Game 1, Volquez’s wife, Roandry, decided not to inform her husband of the terrible news until after he pitched -- a decision Volquez was glad she made.

“I think that was the best way,” said Volquez, who allowed three runs, six hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning win. “If they had told me before the game starts, if my wife told me before that, I don’t even know if I‘m going to be able to pitch. She decided to tell me later. And I think that was the right choice.”

Volquez left the Royals immediately upon learning of his father’s passing. He returned just before the start of Game 4 on Saturday and said he was touched by the outpouring of sympathy he has received from teammates, opponents and fans.

Before Saturday’s game, Mets manager Terry Collins -- whose father, Bud, died in February -- lauded Volquez for returning to the Royals.

“I just want to thank everybody here for their support and worrying about me,” Volquez said as he arrived at the press conference. “And thank you for your support. I really appreciate it.”

The Royals, unfortunately, have experience with players performing after the death of a parent. The mother of third baseman Mike Moustakas died Aug. 9 and the father of right-handed pitcher Chris Young died Sept. 26, a day before Young threw five no-hit innings against the Cleveland Indians.

“It’s tough, but Chris had that mindset that his Dad would want him on that mound and he was going to go out and honor that,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Saturday afternoon. “‘Moose‘s’ Mom passed away, and he stayed. He knew that his Mom wanted him to stay and play baseball.”

And Volquez, who said he will write his father’s name in his hat or glove, realizes he wants to pitch in Daniel’s memory on Sunday

”I wish he could be here right now and enjoying every game that I pitch,“ Volquez said. ”My Mom told me before I got here: ‘Go over there and enjoy the game like you always do and be proud. We are proud of you. Be proud and make people proud, more proud than they are.

“She told me ‘He passed away, but he was really happy to see you pitch in the big leagues -- your dream. He was real proud.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-67, first place in American League Central; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Houston Astros; won AL Championship Series 4-2 over Toronto Blue Jays

WORLD SERIES: Royals 3, Mets 1

NEXT: World Series, Game 5, Sunday -- Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.55 ERA regular season, 1-2, 4.37 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-8, 2.71 ERA regular season, 2-0, 3.38 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- RHP Edinson Volquez will look to help the Kansas City Royals clinch the franchise’s first championship in 30 years on Sunday night, when he takes the mound against the New York Mets in Game 5 of the World Series at Citi Field. The Royals lead the series 3-1. Volquez will pitch about 24 hours after he returned from the Dominican Republic, where he attended the funeral of his father. Daniel Volquez died Tuesday, just hours before Edinson allowed three runs, six hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning win in Game 1. Volquez was not made aware of his father’s death until after he left the game. This will be the fifth start this postseason for Volquez, who is 1-2 with a 4.37 ERA thus far.

-- C Salvador Perez continued his hot hitting in the World Series on Saturday night, when he went 3-for-4 with an insurance run-scoring single in the eighth inning of the Royals’ 5-3 win in Game 4. It was Perez’s franchise-record second three-hit game in the World Series. He also had three hits in Game 4 of the 2014 World Series. Perez is batting .412 (7-for-17) with one RBI in this year’s World Series and is a career .366 hitter in the Fall Classic with one home run and five RBIs.

-- RHP Chris Young didn’t factor into the decision Saturday night, when he allowed two runs, two hits and one walk while striking out three in four innings in the Royals’ 5-3 win in Game 4 of the World Series. Young threw just 58 pitches but was pulled for pinch-hitter Kendrys Morales with one on, two outs and the Royals down 2-1 in the fifth. Morales singled to extend the inning but was stranded when SS Alcides Escobar lined out. Young, who picked up the win with three hitless innings of relief in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning victory in Game 1, became the first pitcher with a win in relief and then make a start in the same World Series since Don Larsen did it for the New York Yankees in 1957. Larsen threw 7 1/3 innings of relief in Game 3 before starting Game 7 against the Milwaukee Braves. Young is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in four appearances (three starts) in the playoffs this year.

-- SS Alcides Escobar broke a Royals record for longest postseason hitting streak in franchise history on Saturday, when he went 1-for-5 in a 5-3 win over the Mets in Game 4 of the World Series. Escobar singled leading off the first inning to break a tie with CF Lorenzo Cain and extend his postseason hitting streak to 14 games, dating to Game 2 of this year’s American League Division Series. Cain’s 13-game streak lasted from Game 4 of last year’s World Series through Game 4 of this year’s AL Championship Series. Escobar, who was named MVP of the ALCS, is hitting .250 (5-for-20) with one homer and three RBIs in the World Series and .344 (22-of-64) with one homer and eight RBIs in 15 playoff games overall.

NOTE TO QUOTE: “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot. But at the same time, they’ve got a lot of tough arms. They’ve got a lot of good players over there. We’ve just got to find a way to get it done one more time.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (Grade 1-plus left oblique strain) left the Sept. 18 game, and he missed the rest of the regular season and the postseason.

--RHP Greg Holland (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) was shut down Sept. 24, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Oct. 2. He could miss the entire 2016 season.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He should be ready to return in 2016.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

INF Raul A. Mondesi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando