Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People may question why Terrance Gore is on the Royals’ team.

He is a career .245 hitter in the minors with no home runs and only 35 extra-base hits in 1,270 at-bats.

Gore, however, has been called the fastest man in baseball. He has 207 stolen bases and only 19 caught stealing in the minors. He has eight stolen bases and has yet to be caught in the majors.

“People were wondering why we brought him onto our 25-man roster and that’s exactly why,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He can help you win a game late with his speed.”

He did that in the 10th inning Sunday in a 4-3 victory over the Twins. He ran for Christian Colon, who led off the inning with a walk, motored to third when reliever Trevor May threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt and scored the winning run on a wild pitch that did not get that far away from catcher John Ryan Murphy.

”That’s what he does,“ Yost said. ”That’s what speed does. That type of speed, you just know he’s taking off. You do everything you can to try to contain him, but it’s almost impossible. We’re sitting there with Terrence Gore at third base and thinking that any time the little ball gets away from the catcher and we’re going to win this game and that’s exactly what happens.

“I don’t think anybody else in this stadium scored there today. And in a lot of stadiums. It was just a perfect read, a perfect reaction. He anticipated a ball in the dirt. He didn’t hesitate a second and then with his speed, made it fairly easy.”

Gore’s head-first slide beat Murphy’s throw to May, who was covering home.

“I saw it trickle away and I said I‘m going,” Gore said. “That’s all I need, a trickle.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-1

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 0-1, 3.60 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 0-1, 135.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez struck out 10 Twins and walked none. It was Volquez’s 11th career double-figure strikeout game and his first since Sept. 25, 2015 at Atlanta, while with Pittsburgh. He is the ninth Royals pitcher to strikeout at least 10 and walk none. The previous was RHP Yordano Ventura on May 5, 2014 against the Padres. “Probably it was the best I’ve ever seen him throw in these last couple of years,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had life on his fastball. His slider was really, really good and he was commanding both pitches really, really well.”

--2B Christian Colon made his first start of the season, giving Omar Infante a day off. “We need to get CC some at-bats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We feel like it is really important now that Omar feels really good, real healthy, to keep him that way without wearing him down, because he looks great. We’ll find places to give Omar days off to keep that going.”

--1B Eric Hosmer snapped an 0-for-14 skid with an opposite-field RBI triple in the two-run ninth. “Hos taking him right down the left field line was a big at-bat,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--LHP Tim Collins is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Friday. It will be his second reconstructive elbow surgery 13 months. He had not pitched since Game 6 of the 2014 World Series.

--RHP Chris Young will make his second start Monday at Houston. He is 4-1 with a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against the Astros, but has not faced them since 2014.

--OF Jarrod Dyson was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha. He suffered a right oblique injury in his first spring training at-bat Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just made things happen. I don’t think we’re ever out of a ballgame until that last out is recorded. Again, we showed it today. We were just able to find a way to win again.” -- Royals 3B Mike Moustakas, after PR Terrance Gore scored an unearned run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as Kansas City came from behind to beat Minnesota 4-3.

