Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- If the Astros were angling to send an early season message to the World Series champion Royals -- the team that eliminated Houston from the 2015 postseason -- they failed.

If anything, Kansas City proved that little has changed about how it does things.

From their vaunted bullpen closing out a one-run victory Tuesday to their offense delivering timely late-inning hits to claim wins over the final two games of the series, the Royals showcased their penchant for clutch performances from a variety of sources.

The hitting in particular produced awe especially considering how the Royals aren’t exactly clicking on all cylinders offensively. But when the game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning Wednesday, there was catcher Salvador Perez to deliver a game-winning two-run homer.

When Astros right fielder George Springer lost a ball in the lights of a one-run game in the sixth inning of the series finale, the Royals capitalized, stringing together six consecutive hits for a five-run frame.

“It’s all through experience and learning how to slow the game down and not putting too much importance to any one at-bat,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They’re all the same. Just go up and try to have a good at-bat. And our guys, with the experience that they’ve had, they’ve been through it enough that they know.”

Following two straight American League pennants, the Royals appear to not only be a supremely confident team, but one capable of steering itself in and out of trouble spots on the mound and at the plate.

The experience of winning certainly helps in building the level of self-esteem that enables Yost to sit back and allow his team to police itself.

”They’ve come a long way,“ Yost said. ”With their experiences and this group with their chemistry, they take care of each other and they manage themselves extremely well.

“You take the gloves off a little bit. They run the clubhouse; they’ve earned that right to be able to handle that. They’re just a good group. It’s a good group that you don’t have to micromanage everything they do.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-2

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-0, 1.54 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Rich Hill, 1-1, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy recorded seven strikeouts in a second consecutive start, joining Ervin Santana and Steve Busby as the only pitchers to begin their Royals careers with at least seven strikeouts in their first two starts. His streak of 12 2/3 scoreless innings to start a season was the longest by a Royals pitcher since Zack Greinke went 20 scoreless in 2009. Kennedy improved to 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA against Houston after firing seven innings of one-run ball Thursday.

--1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak against the Astros in regular season and postseason games to six. Hosmer, who finished 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the sixth inning Thursday, is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with six RBIs and a 1.000 OPS against Houston during the streak.

--2B Omar Infante extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the sixth inning. This represents his longest hitting streak since he recorded a hit in eight consecutive games from June 15-22, 2015. Infante is batting .304 (7-for-23) during his current streak.

--C Salvador Perez closed the Houston series 2-for-14, but both hits plated runs. Perez capped the Royals’ five-run sixth inning Thursday with an RBI single that chased Astros RHP Doug Fister. On Wednesday night, his two-run, eighth-inning home run was the decisive blow in a 4-2 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He commanded everything really, really well. He managed his pitch count well and did a great job.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Ian Kennedy, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball Thursday in the Royals’ 6-2 win over the Astros.