Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ian Kennedy’s next start for Kansas City will be Monday at the Los Angeles Angels, but the Royals are hoping to have some answers before then on the umpires questioning his hand position in the stretch.

In the seventh inning Wednesday in the 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers, plate umpire David Rackley implored Kennedy to adjust his hands while looking for catcher Salvador Perez’s signs. It was the second straight start Kennedy has been approached by an umpire on his hand positioning.

The Royals are pursuing an interpretation from league officials on what Kennedy is doing that the umpires have noticed this season, but not in previous years.

“I’ve been pitching like that my whole career,” Kennedy said.

But the umpires have said nothing to him before his two recent starts.

“I don’t know what it is, but (Wednesday) they waited until the seventh inning to tell me,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said in Houston the first base umpire told him there should be separation between his hands, so he could tell when he became set.

It is mystifying to Kennedy and Royals manager Ned Yost what the problem is now that was not a concern in previous years.

“I don’t know what the deal is,” Yost said. “I mean, the kid has pitched in the big leagues a long time. This is the first two times anybody has ever said anything to him about it.”

Kennedy acknowledges he feels uncomfortable on trying to recall where his hands are, while looking for a sign. He walked Anthony Gose moments after the discussion with Rackley.

“It takes my focus off during that time, where I‘m trying to figure out what pitch I‘m going to throw,” Kennedy said. “It’s kind of baffling me a little bit. They bring it up as they can’t see when I come set, but I come set in a totally different position. I just sit there and take my sign in that position, and I come set and I bring my hands up. It is two different spots. It’s not like there should be any confusion.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 1-0, 5.63 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 0-3, 7.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez is 3-0 for the first time since 2008, when he won his first four decisions. He has a 0.69 ERA in three Kauffman Stadium starts. He logged seven scoreless innings Thursday against Detroit. It was the 17th time in his career he pitched at least seven innings without allowing a run, the previous coming May 17, 2015, at the Yankees.

--SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a double. Since the start of 2015, Escobar has 38 first-inning leadoff hits, which ranks fourth among AL players during that span. Billy Burns’ 41 tops the charts.

--1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fourth-inning single. He is hitting .333 (15-for-45) in that span. Hosmer has reached base a career-high 23 consecutive games, dating to Sept. 27, the longest active streak by an American League player.

--RHP Chris Young, who starts Friday against the Orioles, is 0-3 with a 7.90 ERA in his first three starts, allowing 20 hits, including three home runs, and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .368 off him.

--3B Mike Moustakas, who homered and singled Thursday against the Tigers, is hitting .417 with three home runs in six games against AL Central clubs. He is hitting .147 in eight games against other teams. He has five home runs, a total he did not reach last season until May 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen him make. That was good for me.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, on a fourth-inning catch by Royals Gold Glove LF Alex Gordon on Thursday. Gordon dived to rob Justin Upton of extra bases in Kansas City’s 4-0 win over the Tigers.