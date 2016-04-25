Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After 18 games last season, the Kansas City Royals were 12-6 and in second place in the American League Central, a half game out of first.

The Royals have an identical record this year, 12-6, and trail the White Sox by a half game.

Manager Ned Yost knows the importance of a good start.

“I’d rather be off to a good start than have to battle back all year like Minnesota is going to have to do and is very capable of doing,” Yost said.

Yost used the 2012 season as a reference. The Royals went 3-3 on a trip to Anaheim and Oakland to start that season before returning home and losing 10 straight, extending their losing skid to 12 games.

“We had to battle back from that all year long after getting off to a horrible start being 3-13,” Yost said. “We had to fight that. We’d get to points where we’d get close and then we’d lose five or six in a row and be back to square one. Getting off to a good start is much, much better than having to battle back from a slow start.”

The Royals ran away with the division title last year, going an American League-best 95-67 and finishing 12 games in front of the second-place Twins.

Yost said he expects the AL Central will be “very competitive” this year with the offseason acquisitions by the White Sox, Tigers and Indians, plus the experience of the young Twins being in the wild-card race until the final weekend.

With that in mind, Yost believes it is imperative for the Royals to chalk up victories early in the season.

The Royals will play 13 of their next 16 on the road, with the only three home games being against the Nationals, who have the best record in the National League.

RECORD: 12-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-1, 1.35 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 0-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura yielded a run on a walk and two singles in a 28-pitch first inning Sunday against the Orioles. After that, Ventura, permitted one hit and walked one in throwing 96 pitches over seven innings. “I have a lot of confidence right now,” Ventura said.

--1B Eric Hosmer singled and homered to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. He is hitting .339 in the streak, the longest active streak in the majors. He has reached base in 26 straight games, dating to last season. His second-inning single was his 800th career hit.

--LF Alex Gordon had a .435 on-base percentage in the six-game homestand. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning, the 28 HBP since the start of 2014, fourth highest in the American League. His opposite-field home run in the fourth was only his eighth of his 136 career home runs to straightaway left.

--RHP Ian Kennedy starts Monday against the Angels. He is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in three career starts against the Angels. One thing to watch for is in his past two starts the umpires have talked to him about the placement of his hands when he is in the stretch. Pitching coach Dave Eiland met with umpires to get a ruling clarification. Kennedy said he worked on his hands placement during a bullpen session, although it has never been an issue before this season.

--C Drew Butera had his second career multi-extra-base hit game with two doubles Sunday. His previous was Aug. 3, 2014 against the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have a lot of confidence right now. I‘m executing pitches, I‘m concentrating hard on working hard on and off the field.” -- RHP Yordano Ventura, who allowed three hits over seven innings in a 6-1 win over the Orioles Sunday.

