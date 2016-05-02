Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Well, the Kansas City Royals finally scored a run on Sunday.

There will be no victory parades outside of Liberty Memorial, but it’s a step in the right direction. And a sign of how far the World Series champions have fallen.

Sunday’s 4-2 win over Seattle ended the Royals’ five-game losing streak, Kansas City’s longest since 2013, and the Royals are hoping to get back on the winning track.

“You’re going to go through tough times like this,” said right fielder Jarrod Dyson, who had a key assist that led to an inning-ending putout at the plate in the sixth. “We lost the series (to Seattle), but to win the last one, that’s motivation for us as a team.”

The Royals finally pushed a run across on an Omar Infante RBI single in Sunday’s second inning, ending a scoreless streak of 27 innings that stretched all the way back to Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer in the first inning of a Wednesday loss to the Angels.

The run, and the victory, sent out a collective sigh of relief for the Royals. Manager Ned Yost and the players didn’t seem overly concerned during the five-game losing streak and through all the offensive ineptitude, but the pressure was mounting with each scoreless inning.

“You just keep grinding,” Hosmer said after Saturday night’s 6-0 loss. “You keep playing. You keep going at it. There’s no special trick, there’s no special answer. You’ve just got to continue to fight, continue to put in the at-bats, put in the work, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The Royals did that Sunday, and it finally paid off.

“It feels good,” Hosmer said after hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning of Sunday’s win. “Like I said, we still have confidence in each other. We realize there’s bad luck and stuff that wasn’t going our way. It’s good to get this win before playing a tough team in the Washington Nationals.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 1-1, 1.42 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-1, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer got back on track Sunday after having his 18-game hitting streak snapped the previous night. He had two hits, including a leadoff homer in the eighth, to lead the Royals to a 4-1 win over at Seattle on Sunday.

--2B Omar Infante snapped the Royals’ 27-inning scoreless streak with an RBI single in Sunday’s second inning. Infante drove in Alex Gordon from third base to give the Royals a 1-0 lead while accounting for the team’s first run since the first inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Angels.

--CF Lorenzo Cain had a pair of hits and an RBI Sunday, finishing off a productive series in Seattle. Cain went 5-for-13 against the Mariners while raising his season batting average from .203 to .230.

--RF Jarrod Dyson showed off his arm in right field Sunday, when he gunned down Seattle baserunner Robinson Cano with a perfect throw to the plate in the sixth. “He’s deceiving with his arm,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s a little guy, a speed guy, but he’s got a right fielder’s arm. He makes very strong throws, accurate throws, and that was a big one there.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera extended his scoreless innings streak to 12 1/3 innings with a solid eighth inning Sunday afternoon. Herrera gave up hard-hit balls to Seattle RF Nelson Cruz (flyout to center) and 1B Dae-Ho Lee (lineout to second) before 3B Kyle Seager hit a two-out double into the gap. Herrera recovered from that with an inning-ending strikeout and has yet to allow a run this season.

--RHP Ian Kennedy matched his 2015 road win total by beating the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Kennedy, who went 2-10 on the road last season, is now 2-1 in games played away from Kansas City. He allowed just one run on four hits over five innings to help beat Seattle on Sunday.

--SS Alcides Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double and a run to help beat Seattle 4-1 on Sunday.

--RHP Edinson Volquez got off to a fast start this season, going 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA over his first four outings, but he’s coming off a ragged performance his last time out. Volquez got tagged for 12 hits and eight runs over five innings in a 9-4 loss to the Angels last week. He’s scheduled to be back on the mound to make a Monday start when the Royals open a three-game homestand against the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels good. Like I said (during the losing streak), we still have confidence in each other. We realize we were having bad luck and stuff that wasn’t going our way. It was good to get this win before going home and playing a tough team in the Washington Nationals (on Monday).” -- Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer, who hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to help the team take the finale of a three-game series.

====