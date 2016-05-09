Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Royals need to get their starting pitchers going

CLEVELAND -- The defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals can’t seem to get on a run this year. Since April 14 they have won consecutive games just once. Sunday they lost 5-4 to the Cleveland Indians, as the Royals lost two of three games in their weekend series.

The Royals now go to New York for a four-game series with the Yankees, and the priority for Kansas City is to get its starting rotation straightened out. Sunday’s starter Edinson Volquez only lasted 4 1/3 innings, and it took him 105 pitches to get that far. Volquez gave up five runs in the latest disappointing outing by a Royals starter.

Ian Kennedy threw seven shutout innings in a win on Saturday, but with the exception of that, in their last 10 games Royals starting pitchers have an ERA of 7.26. In their two losses in Cleveland the Royals’ starter failed to go five innings.

Friday night Yordano Ventura gave up five runs in four innings and Sunday Volquez gave up five in 4 1/3 innings. At the start of play Sunday the Royals’ starting pitchers ranked seventh in the American League with a 4.21 ERA.

In the four games in New York, the Royals starters will be, in order, Chris Young, Kris Medlen, Ventura and Kennedy. Kansas City’s offense showed some life in the last two games, scoring 11 runs on 22 hits, but for a team that has now lost nine of its last 12 games, getting more consistent starts from the rotation is where a turnaround must begin.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 1-4, 5.76 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-1, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits in a 5-4 loss Sunday to Cleveland. Volquez had a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth but he gave up a solo home run in the fourth inning and three more runs in the fifth. “The first couple of innings he was good, but in the fourth inning they elevated his pitch count,” manager Ned Yost said. “They found some holes in the fifth inning, but at that point he was past 100 pitches.”

--DH Kendrys Morales hit a three-run home run in the first inning Saturday. That was Morales’ first home run since April 11 at Houston, a span of 83 at-bats.

--RHP Chris Young, who will start Monday vs. the Yankees, has given up 19 runs this year, 13 of them coming on home runs. He has allowed eight home runs overall, all of them on his fastball.

--C Salvador Perez was 2-for-3 vs. RHP Josh Tomlin Sunday. Both of Perez’s hits were doubles. In his career against Tomlin, Perez is hitting .647 (11-for-17).

====