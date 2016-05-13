Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Kansas City Royals began their trip to New York by getting 2 2/3 innings from Chris Young and two-plus innings from Kris Medlen.

Ineffectiveness was not the only thing wrong for both pitchers. It turned out both were injured.

Before Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Yankees, Young landed on the DL with a strained forearm and was joined by Medlen, who has rotator cuff inflammation.

The injuries were the bad news but the silver lining is neither pitcher is expected to miss significant time.

“They’re not very severe,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Chris Young has a low grade forearm strain, not going to be any more than 15 days. Medlen’s got rotator cuff inflammation. I doubt it will be any more than 15 days.”

Once Young and Medlen do return, it might not be a lock for their returns to the rotation.

Young has allowed 38 hits, including 13 home runs in 32 1/3 innings while going 1-5 with a 6.68 ERA in seven starts. Medlen has allowed 30 hits in 24 1/3 innings and is 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in six starts.

The replacements are Dillon Gee and Danny Duffy, who have starting experience and have pitched well in the bullpen.

Gee will start for Young Saturday and has a 2.61 ERA in seven appearances, including Monday when he allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Duffy will start for Medlen Sunday and the left-hander has an 0.84 ERA in his last 10 appearances and a 3.00 ERA in 16 relief appearances.

They are part of a group who has a 2.83 ERA and joining a rotation who has posted a 4.91 ERA so far.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 0-3, 3.48 ERA) vs. Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-3, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kris Medlen was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with inflammation in his rotator cuff. He will have an MRI Friday. Medlen pitched two-plus innings in Tuesday’s 10-7 loss and has a 7.77 ERA in six starts.

--RHP Chris Young was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a right forearm strain. Young allowed five home runs Monday and had an MRI Wednesday in Kansas City. Before going on the disabled list, the Royals announced RHP Dillon Gee was taking Young’s next scheduled start Saturday.

--RHP Peter Moylan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Moylan, 37, was 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA in 12 relief appearances there.

--LHP Scott Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. In nine appearances with Omaha, he was 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA.

--LHP Danny Duffy is headed to Kansas City’s rotation and will start Sunday against Atlanta in place of LHP Kris Medlen. Duffy will be on a pitch count of 50 to 60 and has a 0.84 ERA in his last 10 appearances after posting a 6.14 ERA in his first six. Duffy also has starting experience which is among the reasons manager Ned Yost placed him back in the rotation.

--RHP Ian Kennedy tied a career high by allowing three home runs Thursday. It was the 10th time he allowed three home runs and first time since May 26 for San Diego against Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It’s kind of a waste when you feel good and you physically feel good and you lose and you don’t give your team a chance.‘’ --Royals RHP Ian Kennedy, who matched a career high by allowing three home runs in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

