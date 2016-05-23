Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost would like to see his starting pitchers log more innings.

At the same time, Yost realizes that his starters are not the only ones to blame for their light workload. Entering Sunday, Kansas City's starting pitchers had combined for 221 2/3 innings, which ranked 29th out of 30 teams in the majors. Only the Cincinnati Reds' starting pitchers have tallied fewer innings.

"Part of that is my fault, too, because we've got such a good bullpen," Yost said. "It's hard to lose games in the sixth and seventh inning when you've got a bullpen that is that proficient. You have to try to find ways to maximize every pitch and every out from your starters so guys can stay a little more rested."

Right-hander Yordano Ventura pitched six innings in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Despite the loss, the Royals won two of three games in the series and are 5-2 in their past seven contests.

Yost said he felt as if his starting rotation had turned a corner. The Royals will head to Minnesota next for a three-game series against the Twins.

"It's nothing that really concerns us too much right now," Yost said of his rotation's workload. "It would be nice to get a few more innings out of them.

"A lot of it isn't just the starting pitching, too. It's the offense. If you've got a three-run lead or something, you can allow guys to work deeper into games. But to put it solely on our starting pitching, that's not fair."

The issue is not new for the Royals. Last season, the team's starting pitchers combined for 912 2/3 innings, which was 24th in the league.

"That's the makeup of our team," Yost said. "We score enough runs to win, and we have a great bullpen that can handle it."

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-3, 3.24 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 1-2, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Kendrys Morales was not in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time this season. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Morales is hitting .190 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 43 games. "He just needs a break," manager Ned Yost said.

--CF Lorenzo Cain finished 2-for-4 on Sunday against the White Sox. Cain has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. He is batting .338 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in May.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (4-3) drew the loss Sunday against the White Sox after allowing three runs in six innings. Ventura walked four batters, and he now leads the majors with 33 walks this season.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (4-3) is scheduled to start Monday against the Twins. He is 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "You put yourself in a position to sweep them, but (White Sox LHP Carlos) Rodon did a nice job today. I don't think we had a lot of missed opportunities that I'm lamenting right now. I thought it was a good game." -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals lost the series finale to the White Sox.