Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Royals hoping Perez will avoid disabled list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Salvador Perez will probably avoid the disabled list with a bruised left quadriceps and a bone bruise.

Perez and the Royals feared for the worst after he collided with third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert while catching a foul pop up in the ninth inning Saturday. An MRI that night detected the bruises, but no structural damage.

“As soon as Cheslor hit me, I thought it was going to be worse,” Perez said. “But after the MRI, we’re thinking a couple of days. I don’t know exactly how many days, but I will do my best to get into the lineup. Of course, I was scared before the MRI.”

Trainer Nick Kenney said Perez would likely be out seven to 10 days.

”Hopefully it’s not going to require a trip to the DL,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said Sunday. ”We’re hoping he’ll be back in seven to 10 days. It could be earlier or later. We’ll just have to wait and see and just manage it day to day.

“Great news, you don’t want to have to put him on the DL and he’s ready to play in eight days and has to sit there for another week.”

Yost said he and the players have been kidding Cuthbert about ramming into Perez, who had called for the ball.

“I told him (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid called and wants him to be on the special teams, but Andy was afraid he was going to tackle the guy when he’s giving the fair catch sign,” Yost said and laughed. “I kind of dropped that one on him.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 3-0, 2.63 ERA) at Royals (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-3, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tony Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to give the Royals catching depth while starting C Salvador Perez heals from a bruised thigh. Cruz, who has major league experience with the Cardinals, was hitting .278 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 30 Storm Chasers games.

--RHP Peter Moylan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Moylan went 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in six relief appearances, but opponents were hitting .300 off him. The Royals are carrying 13 pitchers with Moylan sent down.

--RHP Chris Young, who was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday, worked a perfect eighth inning to pick up the victory in his first relief appearance of the season. Young was 1-5 with a 6.68 ERA in seven starts before going on the DL with a right forearm strain.

--1B Eric Hosmer hit .615, 8-for-13, with seven RBIs in the three games against the White Sox. Hosmer is 12-for-36, .333, lifetime against White Sox LHP Chris Sale. Hosmer has a .362 average in his past 19 games at Kauffman Stadium.

--2B Whit Merrifield has a hit in his first eight starts in the majors. That matches a Royals’ record held by Aaron Guiel, 2002; Johnny Damon, 1995; and Steve Hammond, 1982. He has 13 hits total.

--RF Paulo Orlando extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games, including six multi-hit games. He is hitting .457 in the streak. His .436 average in May tops the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We never lost it. We hadn’t been winning games, but at the same time, we’ve been right in the middle of everything. It’s still early in the season. We’ve got a long way to go.” -- OF Lorenzo Cain, after the Royals completed a series sweep of the White Sox Sunday and moved back into first place in the American League Central.

