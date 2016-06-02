Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On May 22, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and left fielder Alex Gordon collided while chasing a foul fly at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago.

Moustakas tore his right anterior cruciate ligament, and he will have season-ending surgery Thursday. Gordon is out three to four weeks with a broken right wrist.

How devastating was that to the 2015 World Series champion Royals, losing two All-Stars on one play?

Since then, the Royals have won eight of nine and climbed back into first place in the American League Central.

"It's just the (other) guys knew they had to fill some holes," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "But we knew we had to do it as a team. And the young guys that came up, they welcomed them with open arms and made them feel real comfortable.

"The job Whit Merrifield has done has been absolutely unbelievable. (Cheslor) Cuthbert has been fantastic at third base. A bunch of guys just got hot to cover it. That's the kind of team we have."

The Royals completed a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, and a 6-0 homestand, with a 6-3 win Wednesday. Kansas City opens a series in Cleveland against the Indians on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-22

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 4-3, 5.17 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 2-0, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brett Eibner, who went 6-for-13 with three doubles and a walk in his first four big league games, was placed on the disabled list Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. "We feel like we dodged a bullet," Royals manager Ned Yost said of Eibner's injury not being more serious. Eibner hurt his ankle while running after a triple on Tuesday. He had a MRI, which revealed no breaks. "Good news," Eibner said. "We'll take five to seven days and see how it is." He sustainewd an ankle sprain in the minors and two while at the University of Arkansas. "This is nothing super serious, but this is probably the worse one I've had," Eibner said.

--C Salvador Perez, who sustained a bruised thigh Saturday after colliding with 3B Cheslor Cuthbert and has not played for four games, took batting practice and ran lightly on the field Wednesday. He could return at some point in the four-game series at Cleveland.

--RHP Dillon Gee went five innings Tuesday to pick up a 10-5 victory over the Rays, but allowed four runs on nine hits, including a three-run homer. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Gee is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 11 games (four starts).

--RHP Chris Young, who threw three scoreless innings and struck out five Rays in the Royals' Tuesday victory, will replace RHP Dillon Gee in the rotation. Young will start Sunday at Cleveland. Young threw 57 pitches against Tampa Bay. Manager Ned Yost said Young is stretched out enough to throw 75 to 80 pitches against the Indians.

--OF Reymond Fuentes, who was the Royals' Opening Day right fielder against the Mets, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He hit .238 with three RBIs in six games before going back to the minors when OF Jarrod Dyson came off the disabled list. Fuentes hit .302 with the Storm Chasers.

--RHP Peter Moylan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha after being optioned on Sunday. Moylan picked up two victories with no losses in his first stint with Kansas City.

--3B Whit Merrifield, who doubled and singled Wednesday, has hit safely in his first 11 career starts, a Royals record. He scored a run in a ninth consecutive games, the longest Royals streak since OF David DeJesus scored in nine straight games from Aug. 19-28, 2009. Merrifield's 18 hits in his first 12 games are a Royals record.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Oh my gosh, we've been on fire offensively. Lorenzo Cain has been Lorenzo Cain. There's nothing more than that I have to say. This guy has been raking in the month of May. He is who he is. He's a great baseball player. (Eric) Hosmer has been doing what Hosmer has been doing for his whole career. It's been fun to watch for sure." -- LHP Danny Duffy, after getting the win as the Royals beat the Rays 6-3 Wednesday.