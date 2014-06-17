Preview: Royals at Tigers

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will be charged with the task of trying to cool down the Kansas City bats when the Detroit Tigers host the Royals on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game set. Kansas City racked up 17 hits in Monday’s 11-8 victory over Justin Verlander and the Tigers to record its eighth straight victory. The run has helped put the Royals five games over .500 at 37-32.

Kansas City has outscored the opposition 56-25 during its winning streak and has made up six games on the AL Central-leading Tigers this month. Scherzer tossed eight scoreless innings against the Royals in a no-decision back in April and owns a 9-4 record and 3.19 ERA in 18 career starts against Kansas City. Omar Infante homered and collected four RBIs on Monday to haunt Detroit, the team with which he spent 7 1/2 seasons over two stints.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN (Kansas City, Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (4-5, 3.20 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Max Scherzer (8-2, 3.05)

Ventura has bounced back from a four-start losing streak to win his last two decisions. He gave up just three runs in 13 innings in the two victories and held Cleveland to one run and six hits over seven innings in his last turn. Ventura is 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA in four road starts.

Scherzer tossed a three-hit shutout against the Chicago White Sox in his last outing after experiencing a rough stretch. He gave up 20 earned runs in 26 1/3 innings during a four-game slump before rebounding with his first career shutout. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 2.16 ERA in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit won each of the first five meetings this season before the Royals captured the series opener.

2. Tigers RF Torii Hunter left Monday’s game with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Tuesday.

3. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon (12-for-31, two homers) and C Salvador Perez (8-for-21, two homers) have fared well against Scherzer. Royals SS Alcides Escobar also has gone deep twice against him.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Royals 4