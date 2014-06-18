Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Kansas City Royals, who have erupted for 22 runs and 31 hits over the last two nights to move into first place in the American League Central, attempt to stay there when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The Royals have scored 11 runs in each of the first two games of the series – contests started by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer – to take a one-half game lead over the Tigers. Kansas City has won nine straight contests, outscoring opponents 67-29 during the streak.

The torrid stretch has given the Royals possession of first place 70 or more games into a season for the first time since Aug. 29, 2003, but manager Ned Yost doesn’t want his players getting too excited about it. “What’s the date?,” Yost asked reporters rhetorically. “It’s nice, but we’ve got a lot of games to play. We don’t get all geeked up. We’re on a nice run right now. We’ll just keep it going. It’s better than the alternative, trust me.” Detroit once was 27-12 but is just 9-19 since.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City, Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (3-6, 4.04 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Drew Smyly (3-5, 3.58)

Guthrie ended an 11-start winless streak in his last turn as he defeated the Chicago White Sox. He struck out a season-best nine while giving up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings, marking the fourth time in five starts he has allowed two or fewer runs. Guthrie is 7-5 with a 4.08 ERA in 18 career appearances (15 starts) against the Tigers.

Smyly has lost three of his four starts despite giving up just one earned run in each of his last two outings. He fell to Minnesota on Friday when he gave up just one run and four hits in six frames of a 2-0 loss. Smyly beat the Royals on May 3, when he gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings, and is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 11 career appearances (three starts) against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF Torii Hunter (hamstring) is expected to miss his second straight game.

2. Kansas City DH Billy Butler is 5-for-8 against Smyly, but LF Alex Gordon (1-for-14) and 1B Eric Hosmer (2-for-12) both have struggled.

3. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (14-for-40) and C Alex Avila (7-for-23) have each hit three homers off Guthrie.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Tigers 5