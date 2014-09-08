Preview: Royals at Tigers

Miguel Cabrera isn’t letting bone spurs in his right ankle slow down his production. The slugger looks to continue his torrid display at the plate Monday when the Detroit Tigers host a pivotal three-game series versus the American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals. Cabrera, who became the fifth player to record 11 consecutive 100-RBI seasons, has gone deep three times in the last two games and is 15-for-45 with three homers and 12 RBIs against Monday starter Jeremy Guthrie.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Sunday that Cabrera is eyeing offseason surgery, although the team disputed that notion by saying that a decision has not been made. Detroit’s primary focus remains on Kansas City, which holds a two-game lead after shutting out the New York Yankees twice during the three-game set over the weekend. The Royals, who have won five of their last six, haven’t been in first place this late in a season since 1989.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (10-10, 4.31 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (12-12, 4.80)

Guthrie settled for his second straight no-decision despite allowing one run on eight hits in seven innings in Kansas City’s 2-1 victory over Texas on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has turned in vastly different performances while splitting a pair of decisions versus Detroit this season. After striking out a season-high nine in a 2-1 victory June 18, Guthrie permitted a campaign-worst eight runs on as many hits in a 16-4 shellacking by the Tigers just over three weeks later.

Verlander admitted that his pitching shoulder was “kind of fatigued” Wednesday after getting blitzed for seven runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-0 setback to Cleveland. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner has also struggled in his last two starts versus Kansas City. After yielding seven runs on 12 hits in six innings in an 11-7 setback on June 16, Verlander allowed four runs in 6 1/3 en route to a 5-2 loss nearly one month later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit CF Torii Hunter collected five hits in his last three games and is 14-for-43 in his career versus Guthrie.

2. Royals LHP Danny Duffy on Monday returned to Kansas City to have an MRI on his ailing shoulder.

3. The Tigers have won nine of 13 meetings against the Royals this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Royals 2