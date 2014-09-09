Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have a chance to move into a tie for first place in the American League Central and have the man they want on the mound in the second of a three-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer gets the start for Detroit, which won the series opener 9-5 to shave Kansas City’s lead to one game. Scherzer is 9-1 at Comerica Park this season, but the one defeat came at the hands of the Royals.

Kansas City designated hitter Billy Butler usually torments the Tigers, entering the series with a .327 career batting average against them, but he was hitless in four at-bats Monday to extend his overall slump to 1-for-20 over the past six games. Salvador Perez, who also has a lifetime batting average of better than .300 against Detroit, is 0-for-12 in his last three contests following a six-game hitting streak. Left-hander Jason Vargas will make his fourth start this season against the Tigers, who trail Seattle by a half-game and Oakland by 1 1/2 for the top two wild cards.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (11-7, 3.14 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Max Scherzer (15-5, 3.25)

Vargas rebounded from a two-start losing streak in which he yielded 21 hits to throw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a victory at Texas last time out. Vargas has permitted two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts and has not surrendered a home run during that stretch. Vargas has a 5-3 record and 2.12 ERA in 12 starts away from home, which includes alllowing three runs over 14 innings in two outings at Detroit.

Scherzer took a no-decision last time out after giving up three runs (two earned) over six innings at Cleveland - his fourth consecutive start on the road. He has been a far different pitcher at Comerica, though, posting a 4-0 record and surrendering a total of five runs in his last five starts. Scherzer’s last home loss was against Kansas City on June 17, when he was pummeled for 10 runs on 10 hits over four innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez has nine RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 27 straight - the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Royals closer Greg Holland (triceps) was unavailable again Monday but manager Ned Yost is hopeful he can pitch Tuesday.

3. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera was named the AL co-Player of the Week Monday after batting .500 with five homers and nine RBIs over seven games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Royals 3