Preview: Royals at Tigers

First place in the American League Central is on the line as the Detroit Tigers look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Detroit’s wins in the first two games of the series pulled it into a virtual tie with Kansas City and increased its advantage in the season series to 11-4. Rajai Davis and J.D. Martinez homered for the Tigers in Tuesday’s victory, while the Royals went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Detroit has won six of the last seven meetings with the Royals and scored 13 runs while winning the first two contests of this series. Martinez has belted five homers against Kansas City this season while hitting 20 for the first time in his career. Kansas City’s Josh Willingham has been bothered by sore ribs and has just three homers since being acquired from Minnesota on Aug. 11.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (13-7, 3.23 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (15-10, 3.30)

Shields is coming off a dazzling outing in which he blanked the New York Yankees over 8 1/3 innings on three hits. He has allowed one run and eight hits in 15 1/3 frames over his last two turns. Shields is 6-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 17 career starts against Detroit but 0-2 with a 5.49 ERA in three outings this year.

Porcello has lost back-to-back starts and five of his last seven turns. He lasted just three innings against San Francisco in his last outing as he gave up six runs (five earned) and 10 hits. Porcello is 8-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 17 career starts against Kansas City and 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two turns this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers plan to activate RHP Joakim Soria (arm, oblique) prior to Wednesday’s game.

2. Kansas City DH-1B Billy Butler is 16-for-47 with a homer against Porcello, LF Alex Gordon is 11-for-34 with two homers and DH-OF Josh Willingham is 8-for-21 with two homers.

3. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is 19-for-50 with two homers and eight doubles against Shields, RF Torii Hunter is 18-for-56 and DH Victor Martinez is 13-for-41 with a homer.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Royals 3