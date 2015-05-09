Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Kansas City Royals have finally hit a bit of a rough patch, and once again their struggles against Detroit Tigers are a big reason why. The Tigers seek their fourth straight win against their American League Central rivals when they host the Royals in the continuation of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit won 13 of 19 encounters in 2014 en route to the division crown and has taken the last three meetings this year, including Friday’s walk-off win. A throwing error on an Ian Kinsler bunt single in the bottom of the ninth was the difference in the 6-5 triumph, which gave the Tigers their first win in nine games when they are outhit by their opponent. The Royals, playing without third baseman Mike Moustakas (bereavement list), managed 14 hits but committed three defensive miscues to fall for the fourth time in six games. Shortstop Alcides Escobar returned to the lineup for Kansas City after a stay on the 7-day concussion list while his Tigers counterpart Jose Iglesias (groin) missed his second straight game.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (1-2, 6.52 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-3, 5.11)

Guthrie’s rocky start to the season continued against the Tigers at home on Sunday when he gave up season highs of six runs and 11 hits in six innings. The veteran has yet to record a quality start in five outings and has only 11 strikeouts against 10 walks thus far. Guthrie is 2-5 with a 4.53 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) at Detroit.

Sanchez easily outshined Guthrie last weekend with a season-high 7 1/3 solid frames, letting up three runs on four hits to win for the first time since April 8. He has walked just one batter over his last two starts and has gone three straight without giving up a home run, posting a 3.05 ERA in the process. The 31-year-old owns a 1.40 ERA in eight career starts against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez is 2-for-17 against Sanchez.

2. Tigers C Alex Avila was a late scratch Friday due to a right forearm contusion.

3. Kinsler was 4-for-4 on Friday and has four multi-hit efforts in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Royals 3