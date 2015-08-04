Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers threw up the white flag with the trades of Yoenis Cespedes and David Price prior to Friday’s trade deadline, leaving the American League Central for another club to win for the first time since 2010. The Kansas City Royals, who upgraded their roster in front of the deadline and visit the Tigers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday, are staking their claim to the Central and plan to rule for a long time.

Kansas City is already reaping the rewards of its deadline haul as Ben Zobrist went 5-for-11 with three home runs and six RBIs in the last three games. The Royals dropped three of four at Toronto over the weekend but still owns an 8 1/2-game lead in the Central over the Minnesota Twins while enjoying the best record in the AL. The Tigers felt compelled to sell after dropping five of six in the days leading up to the deadline but managed a split of a four-game series at Baltimore over the weekend, getting a peak at the future when Daniel Norris – acquired from Toronto in the trade that sent Price away – dominated through 7 1/3 innings in a win on Sunday. A link to Detroit’s recent success will take the mound on Tuesday when Justin Verlander faces off against Danny Duffy.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.28 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (1-3, 4.86)

Duffy had a run of four straight starts allowing two or fewer runs come to end at Toronto on Thursday, when he lost at Toronto. The 26-year-old served up three home runs in six innings and was charged with five runs on six hits and four walks. Duffy yielded one run and struck out seven over as many innings in a win over Detroit on Apr. 30 to improve to 2-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 starts against the Tigers.

Verlander has put his best two starts together back-to-back, earning wins over Boston and Tampa Bay to last month. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed one run in eight innings without figuring in the decision on July 24 against the Red Sox before striking out 10 and yielding one run on four hits in eight frames to beat the Rays five days later. Verlander is 19-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 35 career starts against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez is 5-for-14 with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs in his last four games.

2. Zobrist is batting .256 in 54 career games against the Tigers, including 8-for-32 with a homer off Verlander.

3. Kansas City C Salvador Perez is 2-for-27 over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Tigers 3