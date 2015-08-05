Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are only four games out of the second wild card in the American League, but that counts as a major disappointment for the club following four straight AL Central titles. The Kansas City Royals, who are taking over the top spot in the Central, will try to continue taking advantage of that disappointment when they visit the Tigers for the second contest of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Detroit’s decision to sell off David Price, Joakim Soria and Yoenis Cespedes looked like a waving of the white flag, and team president and general manager Dave Dombrowski was dismissed by owner Mike Ilitch on Tuesday. “I’ve decided to release Dave from his contract in order to afford him the time to pursue other career opportunities,” Ilitch said in a statement. “I feel this is the right time for the Tigers to move forward under new leadership.” Assistant general manager Al Avila was promoted to take Dombrowski’s place, but Detroit did not show any immediate improvement in his first game as the Royals took the series opener 5-1 on Tuesday. Kansas City is 9 1/2 games up on the second-place Minnesota Twins in the Central and will send newly-minted ace Johnny Cueto to the mound against new Tiger Matt Boyd on Wednesday.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Johnny Cueto (7-6, 2.70 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (0-2, 14.85)

Cueto allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings in his team debut on Friday after being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds. The Dominican surrendered three or fewer earned runs in each of his last eight starts. Cueto faced the Detroit in interleague play on June 17 and did not factor in the decision while yielding three runs on as many hits in 5 1/3 frames.

Boyd was one of three pitchers the Tigers received from Toronto in exchange for Price and he will be summoned from Triple-A Toledo. The 24–year-old, who is taking over Buck Farmer’s spot in the rotation, is making his first start in the majors since getting rocked for seven runs on six hits and a walk without retiring a batter against Boston on July 2. Boyd went 9-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 19 minor-league starts this season.

1. Royals LF Ben Zobrist is 6-for-15 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the last four games.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is 2-for-25 over his last six contests.

3. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Tigers 2