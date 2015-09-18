Preview: Royals at Tigers

The American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals have been on cruise control for quite some time while the cellar-dwelling Detroit Tigers don’t have much reason to get it in gear. Winners of just four of their last 13, the Royals will open a three-game series versus their division rivals on Friday to wrap up their 10-game road trip.

Omar Infante made his first start in 11 days and belted a three-run homer while driving in a career-high seven in Thursday’s 8-4 triumph against Cleveland, but is just 4-for-25 in his career versus Friday starter Justin Verlander. Alex Rios, who is riding an eight-game hitting streak, has enjoyed a much better time of it against the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner (17-for-46). While Kansas City (86-60) still holds a two-game lead over Toronto (84-62) for the best mark in the Junior Circuit, Detroit has won three of four to try to put a positive spin on its dismal season. Miguel Cabrera is singing a sour tune as he is mired in an 0-for-20 slump, but is 3-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs in his career versus Friday starter Johnny Cueto.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Johnny Cueto (9-12, 3.47) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-8, 3.58)

Cueto fell to 0-5 with a gaudy 9.57 ERA in his last five starts on Sunday after getting drilled for eight runs on 11 hits - including four homers - in 6 1/3 innings of an 8-2 setback to Baltimore. The 29-year-old Dominican has been taken deep eight times during his losing skid, but he kept the ball in the park in his last meeting with Detroit. Cueto permitted four runs on nine hits in six frames, however, in the 6-5 loss to the Tigers on Sept. 1.

Verlander has answered a modest two-game winning streak with two straight losses, allowing seven runs on 13 hits in his last 13 innings during the slide. The 32-year-old looks to rebound versus Kansas City, against which he improved to 20-8 in his career after yielding four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 frames on Sept. 1. Verlander has kept the ball in the park of late, surrendering just one homer in his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales, who had two hits Thursday, is just 3-for-16 with nine strikeouts in his last four games.

2. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez is 11-for-26 with six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Royals LF Ben Zobrist has followed a six-game hitting streak by going 1-for-12 in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Tigers 2