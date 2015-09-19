Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Kansas City Royals have a sizable lead and are on their way to capturing the American League Central title, but their grasp on home-field advantage is a tenuous one. Losers of 10 of their last 14, the reeling Royals look to get back on track on Saturday when they play the second contest of their three-game series versus the host Detroit Tigers.

Salvador Perez belted a two-run homer to tie Friday’s contest with two outs in the ninth, but Kansas City (86-61) dropped a 5-4 decision in 12 innings to see its lead over Toronto (85-62) reduced to one game. Perez is riding an eight-game hitting streak, but is just 1-for-6 versus Saturday starter Matt Boyd. While the Royals have October on their minds, the Tigers have won four of five as they try to crawl out of the division cellar. Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs in the series opener to snap an 0-for-20 slump and is 3-for-5 in his career versus Saturday starter Edinson Volquez.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (13-8, 3.59 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (1-5, 8.02)

Volquez suffered his first loss in over a month on Monday after allowing four runs on seven hits - including two homers - in five innings of an 8-3 setback to Cleveland. The 32-year-old Dominican is just 1-4 in his career versus Detroit and was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision on Sept. 3 despite permitting six runs on eight hits in three innings. Detroit’s J.D. Martinez is riding a seven-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-9 with a pair of strikeouts against Volquez.

After being skipped in his last start due to back-to-back rainouts, Boyd will vie for his first win since he defeated Kansas City on Aug. 5 when he takes the mound on Saturday. The 24-year-old allowed one run on seven hits in as many innings in that contest and did not walk a batter for just the second outing this season. Boyd rebounded after a pair of tough trips to the mound on Sept. 8, but walked away with a no-decision following a five-inning effort versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City RF Alex Rios is 13-for-33 with seven runs scored during his last nine games.

2. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler is 7-for-17 with four runs scored in his last three contests.

3. Royals SS Alcides Escobar is questionable to play on Saturday after he suffered a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3