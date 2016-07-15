Preview: Royals at Tigers

A pair of Kansas City Royals stars helped ensure the American League representative will have home-field advantage in the World Series, but they have plenty of work to do to earn a chance to defend their crown. Kansas City hopes to begin its climb toward a return to the postseason with a three-game road series against the Detroit Tigers starting Friday.

Royals standouts Salvador Perez and Eric Hosmer – who was named the All-Star Game MVP – hit home runs to power the AL in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, but Kansas City has an uphill battle to get back to the playoffs. The Royals are tied for third in the AL Central, a half-game behind second-place Detroit and seven back of red-hot Cleveland, in large part because of a 16-30 road record. Kansas City stumbled into the break, losing six of its last eight and scoring just 25 runs over that stretch, and right-hander Justin Verlander – who is 21-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 39 career starts against the Royals – hopes to continue those offensive woes. Right-hander Ian Kennedy turned in a quality start against the Tigers on April 20 but suffered a 3-2 defeat and is searching for his first win against Detroit.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (6-7, 3.97 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (8-6, 4.07)

Kennedy has surrendered at least one home run in seven straight starts – and 13 in all over that stretch – but he put up solid numbers in his last three outings. The 31-year-old posted a 3.00 ERA over the past three starts, compiling 29 strikeouts against five walks in 18 innings. Kennedy is 0-3 with a 4.94 ERA in four starts against the Tigers.

Verlander has put together a strong two-month stretch, going 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA over his last 12 starts – and that includes a clunker June 26 against Cleveland in which he allowed eight runs in 4 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old has had difficulty keeping the ball in the park at home, allowing 10 homers in 58 2/3 innings over nine starts. Verlander beat the Royals on June 16 in Kansas City, allowing four runs over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Perez is 22-for-46 with seven doubles and two homers against Verlander.

2. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler, who is 6-for-9 with four doubles versus Kennedy, is a career .314 hitter against the Royals.

3. Royals SS Alcides Escobar, who had reached base in a career-best 25 consecutive games before failing to do so Sunday against Seattle, is a paltry 13-for-70 against Verlander.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Royals 4