Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Kansas City Royals have looked every bit like the defending World Series champions when they play at home, but it has been a different story on the road. The Royals look to avoid a fifth consecutive road defeat Saturday when they play the second of a three-game series with the host Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City’s title defense is on tenuous ground, as the Royals sit fourth in the American League Central largely because of a 16-31 road mark. The road woes continued with a 4-2 loss Friday, as Detroit rallied against the Royals’ vaunted bullpen and took the lead on Victor Martinez’s two-run infield single. The second-place Tigers need all the wins they can get to keep pace with red-hot Cleveland, especially against AL Central rivals – they’re 14-18 against division foes. Detroit needs to continue to take advantage of its current six-game homestand, which concludes with three contests against last-place Minnesota, and improve upon its 24-16 home mark.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (2-8, 4.58)

After beginning the season in the bullpen, Duffy has made a strong transition to the rotation, going 4-1 with a 3.11 ERA over 11 starts. The 27-year-old has posted three straight strong outings, allowing six runs over 23 innings with 23 strikeouts and one walk over that span. Duffy is 3-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 15 games (12 starts) against the Tigers.

Pelfrey has pitched better of late, compiling a 2.45 ERA over his last four outings including back-to-back quality starts in his last two. The 32-year-old was on the wrong end of a shutout last time out at Toronto – the fourth time the Tigers have been blanked with him on the mound. Pelfrey is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA in seven starts against the Royals, including a loss earlier this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals closer Wade Davis (forearm strain) could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Saturday

2. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler hit his 35th career leadoff home run Friday, tying him with Bobby Bonds for the eighth-most in major-league history.

3. Detroit OF Justin Upton was placed on the bereavement list and is not eligible to return until Sunday.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Tigers 4