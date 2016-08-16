Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are trying to stay in two races in the American League and are not doing themselves any favors by losing to teams that are not involved in the battle. The Tigers will try to bounce back and even the series when they host the Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

The Tigers missed out on a chance to gain a game on the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central and lost a game to the Boston Red Sox in the race for the second AL wild card when they failed to get the bats going in a 3-1 loss in Monday’s series opener. Detroit has dropped six of its last eight games while averaging 2.8 runs to fall five games behind the Indians and 2 1/2 behind the Red Sox. The Royals are trying to get back to .500 and have won seven of their last nine games while relying on dominating pitching. Kansas City’s staff allowed an average of two runs in those seven wins and four pitchers combined to hold the Tigers to six hits in Monday’s opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (9-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (12-6, 3.42)

Duffy has not lost since June 6 and has been outstanding in his last three starts with three runs allowed and 28 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old recorded his first career complete game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, scattering one run and seven hits across the nine frames. The only time in the last 14 appearances that Duffy allowed more than three earned runs came at Detroit on July 16, when he was reached for four runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings of a victory.

Verlander has been just as sharp as Duffy of late, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his last eight starts. The former MVP had a string of three straight wins come to an end in a no decision at Seattle on Wednesday despite yielding one run and seven hits in seven innings. Verlander struck out 10 in seven innings against Kansas City on July 15 and was charged with one earned run and four hits in the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera left Monday’s game with a strained biceps and is day-to-day.

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is 6-for-7 with four RBIs in the last two games.

3. Detroit OF prospect Derek Hill will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

PREDICTION: Tigers 2, Royals 1