Preview: Royals at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers may be a bit tired but otherwise will be in great shape when they open their final homestand of the season with the first of three straight against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. With a sweep of a doubleheader in Minnesota on Thursday, the Tigers took over sole possession of the second wild card in the American League - moving one-half game ahead of Baltimore - with 10 to play.

Victor Martinez hit a three-run homer in a 9-2 win in the opener of the twinbill before he singled and scored in a 4-2 triumph in the nightcap as Detroit won its fourth straight overall. The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs during the streak and hope to have leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler (concussion) back during the series, perhaps for Friday's opener. Kinsler is batting .317 with three homers, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored in 16 games against the Royals while J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias both are hitting .314. Kansas City was swept of a three-game set by Cleveland and is 5 1/2 games behind Detroit.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (12-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-7, 3.03)

Duffy had gone four straight starts without a win before he allowed three runs in seven innings to get the victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. He has registered 32 strikeouts against five walks this month but also has given up eight home runs over a span of five starts. One of those blasts came in a lackluster outing against Detroit on Sept. 2, which left the 27-year-old with a 5-6 record and 3.42 ERA in 18 career meetings (15 starts) with the Tigers.

Fulmer's personal losing streak reached four decisions when he was tagged for six runs in five frames at Cleveland last Friday. He has posted an ERA of 6.28 during the slide, which has raised his overall mark from 2.25 to 3.03. Fulmer sneaked in a quality start at Kansas City during his slide and he owns a 2.75 ERA in three encounters with the Royals this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are 32-46 on the road after going 44-37 last year en route to their World Series title.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has gone 11 straight games without an extra-base hit.

3. Tigers LF Justin Upton has collected five RBIs and five runs scored in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Royals 2