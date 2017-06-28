The 2017 edition of the Detroit Tigers has not fared well against unfamiliar opponents, but no American League Central team has done better inside the division. The Tigers eye their sixth straight victory against division foes Wednesday when they continue a three-game set against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Detroit stopped an eight-game skid with Sunday's triumph over San Diego to avoid going winless on a seven-game West Coast road trip, improving to 17-31 outside the division. The Tigers returned home and resumed their winning ways inside Central on Tuesday, getting homers from J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera en route to a 5-3 victory and boosting their division record to 17-11. Kansas City (37-38), which won 11 of 13 from June 10-24 to climb over .500 for the first time this season, has dropped consecutive games to fall back under the break-even mark. The Royals' AL-worst offense started fast in the opener with three runs and five hits before Justin Verlander recorded an out, but the former Cy Young Award winner recovered and combined with three relievers to hold Kansas City to six singles the rest of the way.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (1-6, 4.95 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (4-5, 4.66)

Kennedy was fortunate to come away with a no-decision last Wednesday against Boston after giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits - two homers - and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. After allowing one homer over his first three starts, the 32-year-old USC product has surrendered 13 over his last 10 outings, including at least one in 10 straight. Kennedy was tagged for five runs in three frames of a loss versus the Tigers on May 31, dropping him to 1-4 with a 4.66 ERA in seven starts against them.

Norris was unable to win a third straight start after taking the loss Thursday at Seattle, permitting five runs on five hits over six innings. Control continues to be a problem for the 24-year-old Tennessee native, who has issued three free passes in three of his last four outings and thrown at least 96 pitches despite not working more than six frames each time. Norris is 0-1 with a 3.81 ERA in five starts versus the Royals, including a no-decision on May 29 in which he yielded three runs across five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite lining out in the eighth inning of his only at-bat Tuesday, Tigers C/1B Alex Avila is batting .402 in 28 home games this season.

2. Kansas City's Alcides Escobar, who has made a club-record 246 consecutive starts at shortstop, went 2-for-4 in the opener and is batting .350 over his last 15 games.

3. Detroit DH Victor Martinez (irregular heartbeat) took batting practice before Tuesday's game and is expected to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Tigers 5